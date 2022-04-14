Gallagher Way’s Free Summer Programs Include Fitness Classes, Movies In The Park And More

WRIGLEYVILLE — From kids’ music lessons to fitness classes and movies in the park, Gallagher Way has several free programs on tap this summer.

The events at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., start in May and run throughout the summer, offering a variety of options for families and people of all ages, according to a press release.

Programs include:

Wiggleworms at Gallagher Way

The Old Town School of Folk Music will host 45-minute interactive music programs at 10 a.m. every Tuesday from May 10 through Sept. 27.

The Wiggleworms early childhood program invites young kids and families to participate in interactive and imaginative musical exercises with live music, shakers, bubbles, singing and dancing, organizers said.

After each program, guests can stick around to participate in various activities at Gallagher Way, including family-friendly movies at 11 a.m.

Fitness Series presented by Advocate Health Care

Gallagher Way’s fitness series runs May 9-Sept. 29, offering free, outdoor fitness classes that include:

High-intensity interval training with Movement Gyms at 7 a.m. Mondays

High-intensity interval training with CrossTown Fitness at 7 a.m. Wednesdays

Yoga with Five Keys Yoga at 7 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday

Run Club with Movement Gyms at 6 p.m. Tuesdays

Music Box Theatre movies

The historic Music Box Theatre has chosen 12 music-themed movies showing on Gallagher Way’s video board at 7:30 p.m. on various dates. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The movie schedule:

May 11: “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”

May 25: “Rocketman”

June 8: “Mamma Mia”

June 22: “Josie and the Pussycats”

July 6: “Dirty Dancing”

July 20: “School of Rock”

July 27: “Pitch Perfect”

Aug. 3: “Grease”

Aug. 17: “Encanto”

Aug. 31: “Almost Famous”

Sept. 14: “Selena”

Sept. 21: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Food and beverages will be available from Gallagher Way’s surrounding restaurants as well as from on-site concessions stands. Guests also can bring their own food.

VIP seating is available for $30 a person, granting them a reserved seat, an alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage, a Jeni’s Ice Creams “Street Treat,” Garrett Popcorn Shops popcorn or candy, and a souvenir cup.

French Market

Gallagher Way will host the French Market presented by Bensidoun USA 4-8 p.m. on select Thursdays from May 12 through Sept. 15.

The European-inspired market includes more than 25 vendors offering a mix of specialty foods, crafts and artisanal goods. It will also feature live music, kid-friendly crafts and adult activities.

Chicago Friday Night Flights

Gallagher Way is partnering with Choose Chicago to offer two sessions of Friday Night Flights, which will feature food and drinks from more than 25 local breweries and a live DJ set.

The events will happen 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. May 27.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse

Gallagher Way will host three family-friendly concerts from the Rock and Roll Playhouse band, featuring movements, stories and covers of iconic rock musicians.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and concerts start at 11 a.m. on the following dates:

July 24: the Purple Party

Aug. 28: Music of Women who Rock for Kids

Sept. 25: Motown for Kids

Mini-Golf Day

Gallagher Way will partner with First Tee — Greater Chicago to host a mini-golf course with various putt-putt holes, golf blow-ups, refreshments and concessions from noon-4 p.m. May 14.

Visitors will also be able to shop new golf apparel from the 2022 Golf Cubs collection.

Gallagher Way Dog Day

Neighbors are invited to bring their dogs to Gallagher Way for its first Dog Day of the summer from noon-5 p.m. May 29.

The event will feature local dog-friendly vendors, drinks, lawn games and a supply drive in partnership with the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Additional information on Gallagher Way’s summer programming will be announced throughout the season. More information can be found on Gallagher Way’s website.

