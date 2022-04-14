COVID Booster Shot Raised Antibody Level In Kids 5-11, Pfizer Says

CHICAGO — COVID-19 booster shots appeared to boost antibodies in kids 5-11 during a small trial, according to a report.

Pfizer reported a sixfold increase in antibody levels among kids in the trial, who got one of the company’s booster shots six months after their initial vaccination, according to a New York Times report.

Kids in that age group have not yet been approved for booster shots. But the trial’s findings could be used as federal regulators decide whether to open up boosters to children. Pfizer has indicated it plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration to provide emergency use authorization for booster shots for kids 5-11.

Pfizer did not test the actual effectiveness of the booster shot against COVID-19, nor did its study report how long children’s antibody level was raised for, according to the Times.

Booster shots have been approved for everyone 12 and older, though second booster shots are still limited.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 8.2 million people — or 64.56 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 19,827 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 21,626,218 vaccine doses of the 26,262,345 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.8 million Chicagoans — or 68.8 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 77.3 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Wednesday, five Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 33,504 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 4,302 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 3,340 cases since Wednesday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 3,092,065.

• Since Wednesday, 88,781 tests were reported statewide. In all, 58,270,980 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• The state is reporting an average of 109 confirmed cases per day per 100,000 people. On Wednesday, that average was at 95.

• As of Wednesday night, 69 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 47 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, no deaths were reported since Wednesday. There have been at least 7,340 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of less than one person dying per day, up 100 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 774 confirmed cases reported since Wednesday. It’s had a total of 571,988 confirmed cases. An average of 440 confirmed cases are being reported per day, up 44 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is up 2 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 2.3 percent, up from 1.7 percent a week ago.

