You Can Apply To Chicago’s $500 Monthly Cash Assistance Program Starting April 25

CHICAGO — The city will soon allow Chicagoans to apply to be part of the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, which will provide households with $500 per month.

Applications for the program will open 9 a.m. April 25. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. May 13. Eligible residents who apply at any point during that period will be entered into a lottery, with the program’s participants picked in May, according to a city news release.

Households that get picked to participate in the pilot will receive $500 per month for one year, according to the city. There will be 5,000 low-income households in the pilot.

Eligibility requirements:

Applicants must be a Chicago resident.

Applicants must be 18 or older.

Applicants must have experienced an economic hardship from COVID-19.

Applicants must have a household income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level.

Only one applicant per household can be entered into the lottery, according to the city. The program is meant to help people — particularly low-income residents — with financial support as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application website is not yet available, but more information is available online. The program will be administered by GiveDirectly, a nonprofit.

Interested residents can sign up online to get updates on the program.

