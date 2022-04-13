Skip to contents

Self-Portraits Of CPS Seniors To Be Projected On The Merchandise Mart Starting Next Week

Eight CPS students were selected to have their self-portraits projected on the side of the giant Downtown building.

Mack Liederman
8:43 AM CDT on Apr 13, 2022
Eight CPS student works — like "Bearded Ears" by Tiffany Delgado — will be projected nightly on theMart starting April 22.
Courtesy of Art on theMART / Colin Boyle

RIVER NORTH — Self-portraits created by Chicago Public School seniors will be projected on the Chicago River-facing side of the Merchandise Mart, now known as theMart.

The display, titled “Select Works from the CPS Class of 2022,” premieres 8:30 p.m. April 22 and will run nightly at that time through May 4, according to a news release.

Eight CPS seniors who submitted self-portraits were selected for the giant display. Their artworks:

  • “Beaded Ears” by Tiffany Delgado, Von Steuben Metropolitan High School.
  • “My Hair is Gold” by Jimmilee Kabba, Lake View High School.
  • “My Happy Girl” by Mia Neiman, Amundsen High School.
  • “Loving Hands” by Ethan Rodriguez, Nicholas Senn High School.
  • “Bolanos_Judith3” by Judith Bolanos, Ombudsman Chicago South Campus. 
  • “Self Portrait” by Robin Lockhart, Lindblom Math and Science Academy.
  • “Concealment” by Rachel DeVeyra, Chicago High School for the Arts.
  • “Wandering Eye” by Frida Mejia, Westinghouse College Prep.

A score by Liam Lupescu of Nicholas Senn High School will accompany the projection.

“Art on theMART is proud to demonstrate the talent and potential of Chicago’s students,” Cynthia Noble, executive director of Art on theMART, said in a statement.

TheMart is at 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, between Orleans and Wells streeets. The free art projection can be best viewed from the Riverwalk or on Wacker Drive between Wells and Franklin streets.

