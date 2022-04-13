Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Pilsen’s Via Crucis Stations Of The Cross Returns Friday After 2 Years Of Livestreamed Events

The 45th annual procession down 18th Street is set for Good Friday. It will kick off at Providence of God Church.

Madison Savedra
7:00 AM CDT on Apr 13, 2022
A previous Via Crucis.
Stephanie Lulay/ DNAinfo
  • Credibility:

PILSEN — Hundreds of Catholics are expected to gather in the streets of Pilsen to celebrate Via Crucis, a Good Friday tradition, for the first time in three years.

The 45th Via Crucis procession features people reenacting scenes from Jesus Christ’s final days on 18th Street. It typically attracts crowds who gather and watch to celebrate Good Friday and the coming of Easter.

The Last Supper reenactment begins 9 a.m. Friday in the basement of Providence of God Church, 717 W. 18th St. The procession will follow down 18th Street, and there will be a Crucifixion reenactment at Harrison Park at 18th and Wood Street.

The procession will then head to St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 1650 W. 17th St., for a final prayer ahead of Easter Sunday.

Residents haven’t been able to celebrate the tradition in full since 2019. Organizers held livestreamed processions with smaller casts of people in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

The event has been held in Pilsen every year since 1977.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Madison Savedra

Read More:

The Latest

To Rein In ‘Problem’ Bars And Venues, Event Promoters Should Have To Register With The City, Aldermen Say

The plan would prevent business owners from shifting blame to promoters when something goes wrong, two aldermen say. But some club owners are pushing back.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
1 hour ago

Permanent Removal Of Columbus Statues Would Be A Victory For Indigenous Groups, But Italian Americans Vow To Keep Fighting

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she "fully expects" the Columbus statue to return the Grant Park — but the city's monuments committee recommended they not be restored.

Citywide
Melody Mercado
1 hour ago

Pilsen’s Via Crucis Stations Of The Cross Returns Friday After 2 Years Of Livestreamed Events

The 45th annual procession down 18th Street is set for Good Friday. It will kick off at Providence of God Church.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
1 hour ago

Which Education Bills Made It Through The Illinois Legislature?

Sick days for mental health and getting more substitute teachers into classrooms are some of the bills approved in Springfield.

Citywide
Samantha Smylie, Chalkbeat Chicago
1 hour ago

See more stories