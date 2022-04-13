Pilsen’s Via Crucis Stations Of The Cross Returns Friday After 2 Years Of Livestreamed Events

PILSEN — Hundreds of Catholics are expected to gather in the streets of Pilsen to celebrate Via Crucis, a Good Friday tradition, for the first time in three years.

The 45th Via Crucis procession features people reenacting scenes from Jesus Christ’s final days on 18th Street. It typically attracts crowds who gather and watch to celebrate Good Friday and the coming of Easter.

The Last Supper reenactment begins 9 a.m. Friday in the basement of Providence of God Church, 717 W. 18th St. The procession will follow down 18th Street, and there will be a Crucifixion reenactment at Harrison Park at 18th and Wood Street.

The procession will then head to St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 1650 W. 17th St., for a final prayer ahead of Easter Sunday.

Residents haven’t been able to celebrate the tradition in full since 2019. Organizers held livestreamed processions with smaller casts of people in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

The event has been held in Pilsen every year since 1977.

