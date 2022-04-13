Skip to contents

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Man Fatally Shot, Crashes Into Pilsen Cellphone Shop While Driving SUV With 3 Kids Inside

The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Three children — ages 3, 6 and 8 — weren't injured, police said.

Madison Savedra
10:32 AM CDT on Apr 13, 2022
A man crashed his SUV into a Pilsen cell phone shop after being shot with three children inside early Wednesday morning.
  • Credibility:

PILSEN — A man driving an SUV with three kids inside crashed into a Pilsen cellphone shop after someone shot him early Wednesday morning.

At 5:36 a.m., the 30-year-old man was stopped at a red light in the 2400 block of West Cermak Road when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, hitting the man in his chest, police said.

A man crashed his SUV into a Pilsen cell phone shop after being shot with three children inside early Wednesday morning.

The man tried to drive away, but he crashed his SUV into a T-Mobile store in the 2400 block of West Cermak Road, police said. The children — ages 3, 6 and 8 — were not injured.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police could not say if the man driving was the children’s father.

Police said no one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

The shooting happened on the same block as Josiah L. Pickard Elementary School and just down the street from Finkl Elementary School.

