Man Fatally Shot, Crashes Into Pilsen Cellphone Shop While Driving SUV With 3 Kids Inside

PILSEN — A man driving an SUV with three kids inside crashed into a Pilsen cellphone shop after someone shot him early Wednesday morning.

At 5:36 a.m., the 30-year-old man was stopped at a red light in the 2400 block of West Cermak Road when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, hitting the man in his chest, police said.

Credit: Photo uploaded to Google Maps A man crashed his SUV into a Pilsen cell phone shop after being shot with three children inside early Wednesday morning.

The man tried to drive away, but he crashed his SUV into a T-Mobile store in the 2400 block of West Cermak Road, police said. The children — ages 3, 6 and 8 — were not injured.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police could not say if the man driving was the children’s father.

Police said no one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

The shooting happened on the same block as Josiah L. Pickard Elementary School and just down the street from Finkl Elementary School.

