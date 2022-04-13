Kedzie Avenue To Be Repaved From Foster To Elston, With Bike Lanes, Stamped Crosswalks And Bump-Outs Planned

ALBANY PARK — Swaths of Kedzie Avenue on the North Side are set to be resurfaced — with new bikes lanes, red stamped crosswalks and curb bump-outs on the way.

Ald. Rossana Rodríguez (33rd) announced the project on social media Tuesday. The work on Kedzie between Foster and Elston avenues will start this week.

After the street is repaved, city crews will add non-protected bike lanes. Rodríguez said the city determined Kedzie was too narrow for protected bike lanes. The alderwoman also said nearby Kimball Avenue was too narrow for bike lanes, so the city opted for the Kedzie lanes.

Stamped crosswalks will be added at six cross streets along Kedzie: Montrose, Sunnyside, Wilson, Eastwood, Leland and Lawrence. It will improve visibility of the crosswalk to keep pedestrians safe, Rodríguez said.

Curb extensions or bump-outs are also coming. The bump-outs encourage vehicles to slow down when they turn, Rodríguez said.

Rodríguez said the project was finalized after community input and several rounds of participatory budgeting.

