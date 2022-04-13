Illinois Still In ‘Pretty Good Place’ As COVID Cases Tick Up, Gov. Pritzker Says

CHICAGO — COVID-19 cases are rising in Chicago and across Illinois — but there’s nothing to be alarmed about for now, the governor said.

Cases hit record highs in late December and early January due to the Omicron surge, but they fell sharply afterward. They’ve begun to tick back up as the more contagious BA.2 variant spreads in the Midwest — but city and state officials have said they don’t see a cause for concern yet.

“I feel like right now … we’re in a pretty good place,” Gov. JB Pritzker said at an unrelated news conference Wednesday.

Overall COVID-19 cases might be going up in Illinois, but severe cases — which show up as people hospitalized with COVID-19 or people dying from the virus — haven’t risen, Pritzker said.

“We are seeing hospitalizations very far down … and stabilized at a relatively low rate,” Pritzker said. “We’re watching those numbers very closely.”

Local officials should take what steps they feel are necessary for protecting their communities, Pritzker said.

Arwady recently said she is growing more confident Chicago has been spared from a massive BA.2 wave like has been seen in countries in Asia and Europe.

“Because we have been hit so hard with the original Omicron … we actually are more protected than some places against BA.2,” Arwady said. “The most important thing is to be vaccinated, especially in terms of preventing that severe illness.

“But with every passing day, I am more confident that in the very short term we will avoid a major increase like we saw with the Omicron surge.”

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 8.2 million people — or 64.55 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 19,799 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 21,604,777 vaccine doses of the 26,215,045 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.8 million Chicagoans — or 68.8 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 77.3 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Monday, 21 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 33,499 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 4,301 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 3,821 cases since Monday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 3,088,725.

• Since Monday, 108,854 tests were reported statewide. In all, 58,182,199 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• The state is reporting an average of 95 confirmed cases per day per 100,000 people. On Monday, that average was at 96.

• As of Tuesday night, 65 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 35 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, two deaths were reported since Monday. There have been at least 7,340 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of less than one person dying per day, up 33 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 937 confirmed cases reported since Monday. It’s had a total of 571,214 confirmed cases. An average of 428 confirmed cases are being reported per day, up 41 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is up 2 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 2.2 percent, up from 1.7 percent a week ago.

