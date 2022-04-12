Logan Square Park To Host Easter Egg Hunts, Bunny Visit And More This Weekend

LOGAN SQUARE — Unity Park’s big Easter celebration is back — and this year, it’s in person.

Neighborhood kids of all ages are invited to participate in a series of Easter egg hunts and other activities Saturday at Unity Park, 2636 N. Kimball Ave.

The hunts are planned for 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11a.m. and 11:30 a.m., organizers said in a news release. Kids can trade eggs for toys and candy. The Easter bunny is slated to make a special appearance during the festivities.

The free event is being put on by the Unity Park Advisory Council and Grace United Methodist Church. It’s the first in-person Easter event at the park in two years because of the ongoing pandemic. Last year’s event was modified into a neighborhood-wide hunt, and the previous year’s event was canceled.

“This is a beloved neighborhood event that brings joy to so many families. We are always thrilled to be part of these traditions, and feel so lucky to be able to celebrate together again,” the group’s co-chair Bethanie Omiecinski said in a news release.

If it rains, the event will be held at Grace Church, 3325 W. Wrightwood Ave.

The park group and Grace Church leaders are trying to make their partnerships more permanent in the long term. A plan to convert part of Grace Church into a Unity Park community center is gaining momentum.

For more information about the Easter event, go here.

