Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale

1 Killed, 2 Hurt After Porch Collapse In East Garfield Park

Bricks from the masonry fell from the top of the building and crashed onto the roof above the front door, trapping three men under heavy stone debris on the porch, fire officials said.

Block Club Chicago Staff
7:20 PM CDT on Apr 12, 2022
One person was killed and two other injured after a porch in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard collapsed April 12, 2022.
Chicago Fire Department
  • Credibility:

EAST GARFIELD PARK — A man was killed after a stone porch collapsed at a West Side three-flat Tuesday afternoon, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

The incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, fire officials tweeted. Fire department spokesman Larry Langford said bricks from the masonry at the top of the building fell onto the roof overarching the front door, causing it to collapse. Three men who were sitting on the porch were trapped underneath the heavy stone debris and rubble, Langford said.

Langford said part of the building was in “disrepair.”

“That along with the high wind today … probably contributed to the failure,” Langford said.

Firefighters had to use tools to free a 53-year-old man trapped a large, heavy stone, Langford said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead.

Firefighter rescued the other two men from the rubble quickly, but both were badly hurt. A 68–year-old man was taken in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital with crush injuries, fire officials said. The third man, 32, was taken to Stroger Hospital with a broken leg and back injury, officials said.

A firefighter also had a minor injury, officials said.

Credit: Chicago Fire Department
Firefighters respond to a collapsed porch in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard collapsed April 12, 2022.

Block Club Chicago Staff

