Mayor Lightfoot Gets Roasted At The Wieners Circle

LINCOLN PARK — The Wieners Circle is famous for hurling insults at its customers — and it made no exception for Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

A video posted by Chicago Media Takeout shows Lightfoot stopping by the hot dog stand over the weekend to grab a bite — and instead getting an earful. Lightfoot and Chicago’s first lady, Amy Eshleman, are seen laughing and nodding as a cashier greets them and makes jokes.

“She got a big d—, all right,” the cashier says.

Another employee adds in, “Biggest d— in the city.”

The comments reference a lawsuit filed last month against the city by a former Park District attorney, who alleged Lightfoot berated staff. During a discussion about the controversial Grant Park Columbus statue, Lightfoot told city workers, “My d— is bigger than yours and the Italians. I have the biggest d— in Chicago,” according to the lawsuit.

Lightfoot has denied making the comments cited in the lawsuit.

The Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark St. has long been known for having employees mock and harass customers, who are in the on joke.

But the Wieners Circle wasn’t Lightfoot’s only stop over the weekend. Northalsted’s Roscoe’s Tavern, 3356 N. Halsted St., shared an image on its Instagram story of the mayor visiting the popular LGBTQ bar.

The Mayor’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Warning: This video contains explicit language.

