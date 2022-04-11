It Could Hit 70 Degrees This Week In Chicago

CHICAGO — It’ll be mostly sunny with spats of showers in Chicago this week.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with an expected high temperature of 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Services. Isolated showers are expected after 1 p.m.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with temperatures hitting 61 degrees, according to the weather agency. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Wednesday could see rain and thunderstorms, with a stronger possibility for that weather in the afternoon. It could be the warmest day of the week, as it’s expected to hit 70 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and windy, according to the National Weather Service. It’s expected to hit 51 degrees.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high of 52 degrees and a slight chance of showers after 8 p.m.

