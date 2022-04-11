Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

It Could Hit 70 Degrees This Week In Chicago

The city's expected to get plenty of sunshine this week, though there will also be a few showers.

Mack Liederman
8:44 AM CDT on Apr 11, 2022
The Liang family flies a kite as people enjoy the warm weather and sunshine at Ping Tom Park in Chinatown on March 16, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — It’ll be mostly sunny with spats of showers in Chicago this week.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with an expected high temperature of 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Services. Isolated showers are expected after 1 p.m.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with temperatures hitting 61 degrees, according to the weather agency. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Wednesday could see rain and thunderstorms, with a stronger possibility for that weather in the afternoon. It could be the warmest day of the week, as it’s expected to hit 70 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and windy, according to the National Weather Service. It’s expected to hit 51 degrees.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high of 52 degrees and a slight chance of showers after 8 p.m.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mack Liederman

Read More:

The Latest

Officials Watching ‘Very, Very Carefully’ As COVID Cases Rise Nationally, Fauci Says

Officials have urged people to get vaccinated and take safety steps that fit their comfort and needs.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3:41 PM CDT

El Milagro Workers Announce Wage And Schedule Improvements After Months Of Organizing

Workers announced Monday wage increases across sites, the end of an illegal seven-day work week and more. They're still fighting for Sundays off and better machine safety.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
1:44 PM CDT

Lane Closures On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Stony Island Avenue Coming Soon As Part Of Obama Center-Related Road Work

One southbound lane on DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed from 57th to Hayes drives starting Thursday, while Stony Island Avenue will see lane closures near the Obama Presidential Center construction site starting April 18.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
12:24 PM CDT

Willie Wilson Running For Mayor Of Chicago

Wilson, who has unsuccessfully run for mayor in the past, made national headlines in recent weeks for hosting gas giveaways in Chicago and the suburbs.

Downtown
Kelly Bauer
11:44 AM CDT

See more stories