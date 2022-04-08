You Can Adopt A Dog Or Cat In Need During PAWS’ Adopt-A-Thon

LINCOLN PARK — PAWS Chicago is holding a spring adoption marathon to find homes for animals in need.

The no-kill shelter hopes to find homes for dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens with its 10th Spring Adopt-A-Thon, which runs through April 16, according to a news release.

Pets of all ages will be available for adoptions during the week-long marathon, according to PAWS. During the event, there will be extended adoption hours and additional adoption appointment slots at PAWS’ Lincoln Park Adoption Center, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave.

Prospective adopters will have the chance to meet available animals during the appointments. Staff and volunteers will also walk people through the adoption process. People can check PAWS’ website to see what animals are available.

PAWS Chicago hopes to make room for more animals in need by adopting out as many as it can during the adoption marathon, according to the organization. Shelters in the city see an influx of homeless puppies and kittens during the spring, which is known as “kitten season.”

“As the weather warms up even more litters are born, which contributes to the homeless pet population and increases the need for adopters,” PAWS CEO Susanna Homan said in a statement. “We host the adopt-a-thon because every time a family takes an animal home, they open space for PAWS Chicago to save another life.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: