Prepare For Snow On Friday — But Warmer Temperatures And Sun Are Coming To Chicago This Weekend

CHICAGO — It’ll be a chilly, snowy Friday, but temperatures could warm up a little bit this weekend in Chicago.

Friday is expected to only get as warm as 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain and snow showers are expected during the day, with the precipitation becoming all snow after 4 p.m., according to the weather agency. Less than 1 inch of snow is expected to fall by day’s end. There could be wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday will be drier, but the skies will stay mostly cloudy. Temperatures will heat up to a high of 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend, with a high of 51 degrees expected. The day will be mostly sunny. There could be wind gusts up to 25 mph.

The warmer weather is expected to stay around next week, as highs in the low 60s are predicted for Monday and Tuesday. Those days could also see rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: