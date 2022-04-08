Diagonal Parking Spaces Off Clark Street In Wrigleyville Removed In Favor Of Wider Sidewalks

LAKEVIEW — There’s more walking room along a small stretch in Wrigleyville.

The diagonal parking spaces on the south side of Cornelia Avenue just west of Clark Street were removed this week, according to Ald. Tom Tunney’s office (44th) and the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Crews have replaced the parking spaces, which ran adjacent to the side of Roadhouse 66 Gas N’ Grill, with a wider sidewalk and full-height curb, said Bennett Lawson, Tunney’s chief of staff.

Three trees with tree gates will be planted along the sidewalk as well, Lawson said.

“We’ve been working to enhance the pedestrian experience along Clark Street for many years with wider sidewalks, marked crosswalks and bump-outs for increased pedestrian visibility,” Lawson said.

Work on the project is expected to wrap by the end of next week, weather permitting, Lawson said.

The Chicago Department of Transportation did not answer questions about how many parking spaces were removed and whether they were metered spots.

Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago Construction signs block off three spots where trees will be planted along Cornelia Avenue.

Credit: Provided/44th Ward The construction is happening on the south side of Cornelia Avenue from Clark Street to the first alley to the west.

