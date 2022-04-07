Skip to contents

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Pilsen Food Pantry Giving Away Kids Bikes, Scooters, Helmets At Saturday Spring Movement Event

The event runs 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Volunteers helped repair the bikes.

Madison Savedra
7:00 AM CDT on Apr 7, 2022
There's 150 bikes, trikes and scooters available for Pilsen kids at this weekend's Spring Movement Event, hosted by the Pilsen Food Pantry.
PILSEN — Families can grab a free bicycle or scooter and other accessories for their kids at an event this weekend.

The event runs 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at 1850 S. Throop St. Kids must be present to receive one of 150 bicycles, tricycles or scooters, according to a flyer. There will also be helmets, balls, frisbees jump ropes and more, as well as bike safety education.

The event is being hosted by the Pilsen Food Pantry.

Volunteers donated their time repairing the bikes, trikes and scooters in February and March and collecting helmet donations, organizers said.

