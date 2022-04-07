Pilsen Food Pantry Giving Away Kids Bikes, Scooters, Helmets At Saturday Spring Movement Event

PILSEN — Families can grab a free bicycle or scooter and other accessories for their kids at an event this weekend.

The event runs 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at 1850 S. Throop St. Kids must be present to receive one of 150 bicycles, tricycles or scooters, according to a flyer. There will also be helmets, balls, frisbees jump ropes and more, as well as bike safety education.

The event is being hosted by the Pilsen Food Pantry.

Volunteers donated their time repairing the bikes, trikes and scooters in February and March and collecting helmet donations, organizers said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: