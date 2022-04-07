Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Here’s How You Can Celebrate Harold Washington’s 100th Birthday This Month

The City Council's Black Caucus has also proclaimed April 15 Harold Washington Day in honor of the trailblazer.

Kelly Bauer
12:44 PM CDT on Apr 7, 2022
Mayor Harold Washington.
Wikimedia Commons
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Harold Washington College is holding a celebration in honor of the former mayor for which it is named.

It’s one of a variety of events being held to mark what would’ve been Harold Washington’s 100th birthday on April 15. The City Council’s Black Caucus has also proclaimed April 15 as Harold Washington Day.

Washington was Chicago’s first Black mayor. He was elected in 1983, enjoying high popularity among everyday people despite facing stiff and often racist opposition from aldermen who were part of the “Vrdolyak 29” in City Council. Washington died at his desk while working in ’87.

Here’s a look at the events:

Harold Washington College

Harold Washington College will host the Remembering Harold Washington Celebration 11 a.m. April 20 at the school, 30 E. Lake St., according to a news release.

There will be a presentation about Washington’s work as a politician and a preview of “Punch 9 for Harold Washington,” a documentary about his career, according to the news release. There will also be projects from students and faculty on display.

Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, a Chicago historian known for his TikTok lessons, will hold tours about Washington’s life and legacy as part of the event. Tours start 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. the day of the event, with availability limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration is required and can be done online. The event is free.

Birthday Celebration

The Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee is partnering with the Chicago Public Library and Mayor Lori Lightfoot for a celebration for Washington, according to a Mayor’s Office news release.

The event is 5:30 p.m. April 12 at Harold Washington Library Center, 400 S. State St. There will be a reception, music, speakers and awards.

Members of the public can watch via livestream on the Mayor’s Office social media pages.

Harold Washington Day

The Mayor Harold Washington’s Legacy Committee will celebrate Harold Washington Day on April 18, according to a news release.

The group is asking Chicagoans to wear Washington buttons and pins, put up Washington signs in their windows and affix his old bumpers stickers to their car for the occasion.

Read more here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Cubs Kick Off Season In Windy, 44-Degree Temps — But Fans And Local Businesses Are Grateful Baseball Is Back

The Chicago Cubs' roster has a new look, but fans are happy to return to their traditions on Opening Day.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Colin Boyle
,
Mack Liederman
, and
Jake Wittich
2 hours ago

Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican Flags Could Become Chicago Landmarks

The towering flags, which were erected in 1995 to mark the Puerto Rican community, are on their way to becoming a landmark after a city commission approved the designation Thursday.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
2 hours ago

Chicago Might Have Avoided Huge BA.2 Wave Of COVID Cases, Top Doc Says

Chicago's seen cases rise slightly as BA.2 has spread, but the health commissioner said she's growing more confident the sub-variant won't lead to another major wave of cases here.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Woman Critically Hurt By Crumbling Wicker Park Building — Weeks After City Told Owner To Fix Facade

Part of the facade of a building on the Polish Triangle fell off Wednesday night, hitting the woman and a vehicle driving north on Milwaukee Avenue.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
3 hours ago

See more stories