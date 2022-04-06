Want Free Mozzarella Sticks For A Year? Roots Pizza Offers Cheesy Reward For Millionth Appetizer Order

WEST TOWN — How many mozzarella sticks could you eat in one sitting? What about every day for an entire year?

Stop by Roots Pizza, 1924 W. Chicago Ave., in West Town Saturday and you might find out.

The local pizza chain, known for its “Quad-Cities” style pies, expects to sell its one millionth plate of mozzarella sticks Saturday evening. Each plate comes with five sticks, so that’s almost 5 million sold.

Whoever places the magic order for the millionth plate will receive the deal of a lifetime: free mozzarella sticks for an entire year.

“It is unlimited mozzarella sticks,” said Chris Teixeira, culinary director for the Fifty/50 Group which owns Roots Pizza. “Mozzarella sticks for lunch and dinner for the foreseeable future.”

To celebrate, Roots is throwing a party 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the West Town location. That’s around the time Teixeira predicts the millionth order will be placed.

The winner will also win an engraved trophy, forever immortalizing their victory.

But even if you come up short, you can stick around for a DJ, drinking games and a raffle for tickets for Sunday’s Cubs game.

Roots Pizza also operates locations in Old Town, Lincoln Square and the South Loop.

