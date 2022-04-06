Residential Building Proposed For Vacant Lot Used As Pumpkin Patch On Fullerton Avenue In Logan Square

LOGAN SQUARE — A developer who brought condos to Logan Square’s Fullerton Avenue is trying to build another residential building next door.

Igor Petrushchak with Sustainabuild LLC is seeking a zoning change to redevelop an empty lot at 2431 W. Fullerton Ave. that has been used as a seasonal pumpkin patch in recent years.

Petrushchak either wants to build a 28- or 36-unit residential building with ground-floor retail on the lot, according to Nick Zettel, policy director for Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st).

The residential building would sit next to the 21-unit condo project Petrushchak built at 2423 W. Fullerton Ave.

Petrushchak is pitching two design options for neighbors to consider at a community meeting set for 6 p.m. April 18.

The 36-unit project would include seven affordable units under the city’s Affordable Requirements Ordinance, while the 28-unit project would include six lower-cost units, Zettel said.

Credit: GoogleMaps The developer’s condo project at 2423 W. Fullerton Ave. He plans to build another project next door.

It’s unclear if the building would offer condos or apartments. Petrushchak didn’t return messages seeking comment. But Petrushchak’s company, Sustainabuild, is described as specializing in “high-end, custom condominium & single-family homes” on the neighboring condo project’s website.

That building offers condos between $439,000 and $519,000.

If the project is built, it will be the latest small development on a changing stretch of Fullerton Avenue. Similar condo projects have sprouted up along the thoroughfare in recent years. Meanwhile, the area has lost some longtime businesses such as Quencher’s Saloon at 2401 N. Western Ave. and Rock Hard Gym, 2522 W. Fullerton Ave.

To RSVP for the virtual community meeting, contact La Spata’s office at zoning@the1stward.com.

Check out the plans:

