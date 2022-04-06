Police Seeking Public’s Help To Identify People Who Robbed Chicago Film Office Director In Pilsen

PILSEN — Police released surveillance video of an armed robbery involving the head of Chicago’s Film Office in hopes the public will be able to help identify the people involved.

The video shows three individuals attacking Kwame Amoaku at the 2100 block of West 22nd Place on the morning of March 30. The footage pivots to show the group entering a clothing store at North Riverside Park Mall and walking out with bags.

Help detectives identify these individuals. They are suspected of committing an Armed Robbery in the 2100 Block of 22nd Place If you have any information, you are asked to contact Area Four,@ (312) 746-8251. You can also submit an anonymous tip at https://t.co/qJl7i6aShy. pic.twitter.com/6AEqYjiIHi — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) April 4, 2022

Amoaku was walking to his parked car March 30 when he realized there were people inside, police spokesperson Kellie Bartoli said.

Amoaku confronted the individuals, who began hitting him with various objects, Bartoli said. They stole his credit cards before driving off in a grey Dodge Caravan seen in the video surveillance, but returned shortly after to steal his car before fleeing again.

Amoaku was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition with a head and arm injury, Bartoli said. He posted an image of him on social media in a hospital bed with a wrapped arm and neck brace.

“This a.m. I was attacked beaten and my car stolen by three kids. Thanks to all who have reached out. I’m in the ICU I’m going to be ok,” Amoaku wrote in a Facebook post last week.

The story was first reported by Reel Chicago.

Anyone with information can contact Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

