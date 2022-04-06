Skip to contents

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Police Seeking Public’s Help To Identify People Who Robbed Chicago Film Office Director In Pilsen

Kwame Amoaku was beaten and robbed by three people who were rifling through his car, police said. He was hospitalized with injuries to his head and arm.

Madison Savedra
7:44 AM CDT on Apr 6, 2022
The offenders stole Kwame Amoaku's possessions after attacking him at the 2100 block of West 22nd Place.
Chicago Police Department
  • Credibility:

PILSEN — Police released surveillance video of an armed robbery involving the head of Chicago’s Film Office in hopes the public will be able to help identify the people involved.

The video shows three individuals attacking Kwame Amoaku at the 2100 block of West 22nd Place on the morning of March 30. The footage pivots to show the group entering a clothing store at North Riverside Park Mall and walking out with bags.

Amoaku was walking to his parked car March 30 when he realized there were people inside, police spokesperson Kellie Bartoli said.

Amoaku confronted the individuals, who began hitting him with various objects, Bartoli said. They stole his credit cards before driving off in a grey Dodge Caravan seen in the video surveillance, but returned shortly after to steal his car before fleeing again.

Amoaku was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition with a head and arm injury, Bartoli said. He posted an image of him on social media in a hospital bed with a wrapped arm and neck brace.

“This a.m. I was attacked beaten and my car stolen by three kids. Thanks to all who have reached out. I’m in the ICU I’m going to be ok,” Amoaku wrote in a Facebook post last week.

The story was first reported by Reel Chicago.

Anyone with information can contact Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

