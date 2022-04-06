Skip to contents

Microgrants Available For 50th Ward Schools And Immigrant Services Groups

The money is part of a city initiative giving all Chicago ward offices $100,000 to support groups working in the communities.

Joe Ward
7:22 AM CDT on Apr 6, 2022
George B. Armstrong Elementary School in West Ridge.
Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago
  Credibility:

WEST RIDGE — Schools and immigration services organizations are eligible for microgrants courtesy of a new city initiative.

Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) has opened applications for a city program that gives Chicago’s 50 ward offices $100,000 each to dole out to local groups and institutions.

In the 50th Ward on the Far North Side, the grants will be available for schools and groups that help local immigrants.

The ward will earmark $80,000 for schools. A minimum of $4,000 will be available for each school in the ward, though more could be granted to the schools depending on how many apply, Silverstein said in an email to constituents.

That grants are available to schools with a campus in the 50th Ward that have at least 75 students.

The ward will also set aside $20,000 for immigrant service nonprofits.

The nonprofits must have an office in the 50th Ward and provide services including immigration and citizenship help, social services program, legal aid, education and health care, Silverstein said.

Silverstein’s office will host a virtual information session for the grant program at noon Wednesday. To register for the event, click here.

Applications must be submitted through the city’s procurement website.

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

