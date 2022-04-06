Here’s How You Can Support Ukraine Relief Efforts In Chicago This Weekend

CHICAGO — Events are planned from Hyde Park to the Far Northwest Side this weekend to raise money and collect supplies for relief efforts in Ukraine.

Since Russia’s invasion of the country began in late February, Chicagoans have come together to teach dance classes to children in Kyiv, sew flags to help purchase military gear and donate hundreds of items for school children arriving from Ukraine.

Here’s how you can get involved this weekend.

Saturday

Credit: Provided A benefit concert is being held April 9 at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral to raise money for relief efforts in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art and the Kyiv Committee of Sister Cities is presenting a benefit concert Saturday featuring members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra and several Ukrainian musicians. The concert starts at 7 p.m. at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, 835 N. Oakley Blvd., in Ukrainian Village. Tickets are $100, with proceeds benefitting humanitarian relief for Ukrainian families.

Credit: Provided A concert and silent auction is being held Saturday, April 9 at CYM Chicago to raise money for Ukraine

The Ukrainian Youth Association’s Chicago chapter is holding a benefit concert, a silent auction and more to benefit the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee. The event starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at CYM Chicago, 2457 W. Chicago Ave., in Ukrainian Village. Donations are accepted upon entry, or by clicking here.

A Hyde Park group recently formed to support relief efforts in Ukraine is hosting a benefit concert at Woodlawn Tap, 1172 E. 55th St., to raise funds for Helping To Leave, an organization supporting refugees fleeing Ukraine. Music starts at 6 p.m., featuring local bands and a DJ. The event will also feature a swag sale and silent auction. A donation of $15 is suggested.

Credit: Provided Cornerstone Anglican Church in Portage Park is hosting a rummage sale to raise funds for relief work in Ukraine

Cornerstone Anglican Church, 5051 W. Belle Plaine Ave., in Portage Park is hosting a rummage sale to raise funds for relief work in Ukraine. Proceeds will benefit UNICEF and the ARDF Fund. The church is taking in furniture, sports gear, home goods this week ahead of the sale, which is happening 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. More details are available here.

Sunday

Credit: Provided A craft sale and silent auction is being held April 10 at Sts. Volodymyr and Olha Church to raise money to support Ukraine

Sts. Volodymyr and Olga Ukrainian Catholic Church, 739 N. Oakley Blvd., is hosting a craft sale and silent auction to benefit Ukraine. The event runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The church has hosted numerous marches and rallies condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine in recent weeks.

Credit: Provided Revived Soldiers Ukraine is partnering with a McDonald’s on the Far Northwest Side to raise money for relief efforts

A McDonald’s at 4550 N. Cumberland Ave. on the Far Northwest Side is donating part of its proceeds from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday to Revived Soldiers, a group providing humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Attendees should show the attached flyer or say “I’m supporting Ukraine” to participate.

Credit: Provided City News Cafe, 4018 N. Cicero Ave. has beeen hosting live music and fundraisers for Ukraine since the beginning of March.

City News Cafe, 4018 N. Cicero Ave., in Portage Park is hosting benefit shows to support Ukraine every Saturday and Sunday featuring live music and art. Four performances will take place at the cafe this weekend. On Saturday, folk group Despina Pafralides will play at 10 a.m., and blues singer Lori Lewis will perform at 12:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Irish blues singer Jim Conway will host an open folk jam at the cafe from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A poetry event featuring six poets and storytellers will follow from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Chocolate truffles and postcards by Ukrainian artist Jenia Cher will be on sale. All of the proceeds will benefit Ukrainian relief efforts. Read more here.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli contributed to this story.

