Cubs Opening Day Is Thursday. Here’s Where You Can Eat, Drink And Shop Locally Before And After The Game

WRIGLEYVILLE — Thursday marks Opening Day for the Cubs at Wrigley Field, where they’ll face off against the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:20 p.m., and local businesses are ready to welcome fans back to the neighborhood.

The Lakeview Roscoe Village and Lakeview East chambers of commerce have put together guides for people visiting the neighborhood for Opening Day who want to support local businesses.

Fans can shop, eat and drink at many locally owned businesses in Wrigley Field, Southport Corridor and elsewhere in Lakeview.

Some businesses will have live music or special deals to celebrate the big game, including Houndstooth Saloon, 3369 N. Clark St., where local music duo David and Stephanie will play ’90s jams from 6-9 p.m.

The nearby Southport Corridor, which is accessible by the Brown Line trains, is also full of stores, bars and restaurants ready to welcome Cubs fans.

“For those that are remaining local for game day, Southport Corridor boasts several shopping and dining options for fans with many businesses eager to get back to seeing familiar faces in that traditional Cubbie blue to celebrate the start of baseball season,” said Carisa Marconet, events and marketing director of Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce.

Bars:

Restaurants:

Shopping:

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.