Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Cubs Opening Day Is Thursday. Here’s Where You Can Eat, Drink And Shop Locally Before And After The Game

Local businesses in Wrigleyville, the Southport Corridor and elsewhere in Lakeview are ready to celebrate the Cubs' home opener Thursday with deals, live music and more.

Jake Wittich
12:18 PM CDT on Apr 6, 2022
Bridgeport resident Richie Gracia takes a selfie with the Wrigley Field marquee before the Chicago Cubs' home opener game on April 1, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

WRIGLEYVILLE — Thursday marks Opening Day for the Cubs at Wrigley Field, where they’ll face off against the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:20 p.m., and local businesses are ready to welcome fans back to the neighborhood.

The Lakeview Roscoe Village and Lakeview East chambers of commerce have put together guides for people visiting the neighborhood for Opening Day who want to support local businesses.

Fans can shop, eat and drink at many locally owned businesses in Wrigley Field, Southport Corridor and elsewhere in Lakeview.

Some businesses will have live music or special deals to celebrate the big game, including Houndstooth Saloon, 3369 N. Clark St., where local music duo David and Stephanie will play ’90s jams from 6-9 p.m.

The nearby Southport Corridor, which is accessible by the Brown Line trains, is also full of stores, bars and restaurants ready to welcome Cubs fans.

“For those that are remaining local for game day, Southport Corridor boasts several shopping and dining options for fans with many businesses eager to get back to seeing familiar faces in that traditional Cubbie blue to celebrate the start of baseball season,” said Carisa Marconet, events and marketing director of Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce.

Bars:

Restaurants:

Shopping:

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Jake Wittich

Read More:

The Latest

Cubs Opening Day Is Thursday. Here’s Where You Can Eat, Drink And Shop Locally Before And After The Game

Local businesses in Wrigleyville, the Southport Corridor and elsewhere in Lakeview are ready to celebrate the Cubs' home opener Thursday with deals, live music and more.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Jake Wittich
1 hour ago

At First Casino Town Hall On Hard Rock Proposal Near Soldier Field, Residents Blast Lack Of Transparency

"We don't even know what it is because there is no actual proposal," one South Loop resident said. Two more casino teams will share their pitches for River West and The 78 this week.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
3 hours ago

AMC’s ’61st Street’ Stays True To Chicago’s South Side — And Black Americans’ Experiences, Cast And Crew Say

The thriller, starring Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis, explores the nuances of Black life and the criminal justice system in and around the titular Woodlawn street. It premieres Sunday night on AMC.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
9:21 AM CDT

How A Plucky Urban Farm In Bronzeville Is Redefining Community

Just Roots on Wabash Avenue produces 10,000 pounds of fresh produce for the community every year. Their next selling and donation season starts in May.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
9:00 AM CDT

See more stories