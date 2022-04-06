Cubs Opening Day Is Thursday. Here’s Where You Can Eat, Drink And Shop Locally Before And After The Game

- Credibility:
WRIGLEYVILLE — Thursday marks Opening Day for the Cubs at Wrigley Field, where they’ll face off against the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:20 p.m., and local businesses are ready to welcome fans back to the neighborhood.
The Lakeview Roscoe Village and Lakeview East chambers of commerce have put together guides for people visiting the neighborhood for Opening Day who want to support local businesses.
Fans can shop, eat and drink at many locally owned businesses in Wrigley Field, Southport Corridor and elsewhere in Lakeview.
Some businesses will have live music or special deals to celebrate the big game, including Houndstooth Saloon, 3369 N. Clark St., where local music duo David and Stephanie will play ’90s jams from 6-9 p.m.
The nearby Southport Corridor, which is accessible by the Brown Line trains, is also full of stores, bars and restaurants ready to welcome Cubs fans.
“For those that are remaining local for game day, Southport Corridor boasts several shopping and dining options for fans with many businesses eager to get back to seeing familiar faces in that traditional Cubbie blue to celebrate the start of baseball season,” said Carisa Marconet, events and marketing director of Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce.
Bars:
- Houndstooth Saloon, 33697 N. Clark St.
- Brickhouse Tavern, 3647 N. Clark St.
- Deuce’s Major League Bar, 3505 N. Clark St.
- The Stretch Chicago, 3485 N. Clark St.
- Murphy’s Bleachers, 3655 N. Sheffield Ave.
- Trader Todds, 3216 N. Sheffield Ave.
- Casey Morans, 3660 N. Clark St.
- The Country Club, 3462 N. Clark St.
- Full Shilling Public House, 3724 N. Clark St.
- Rizzo’s Bar & Inn, 3658 N. Clark St.
- Moe’s Cantina, 3158 N. Clark St.
- Butcher’s Tap, 3553 N. Southport Ave.
- Toon’s Bar & Grill, 3857 N. Southport Ave.
- Corridor Brewery & Provisions, 3446 N. Southport Ave.
Restaurants:
- Old Crow Smokehouse, 3506 N. Clark St.
- Bernie’s Tap & Grill, 3664 N. Clark St.
- Merkle’s Bar & Grill, 3516 N. Clark St., Second Floor.
- Big Star, 3640 N. Clark St.
- Sluggers, 3540 N. Clark St.
- Sheffield’s Beer Garden, 3258 N. Sheffield Ave.
- Steingold’s of Chicago, 3737 N. Southport Ave.
- Coalfire Pizza, 3707 N. Southport Ave.
- Bodega Sur, 3755 N. Southport Ave.
- Tango Sur, 3763 N. Southport Ave.
- Doña Tola, 3751 N. Southport Ave.
- Crosby’s Kitchen, 3455 N. Southport Ave.
- Tuco & Blondie, 3358 N. Southport Ave.
- Ella Elli, 1349 W. Cornelia Ave.
- Coda di Volpe, 3335 N. Southport Ave.
Shopping:
- Baseballism, 1027 W. Addison St., Suite A107.
- Sports World Chicago, 3555 N. Clark St.
- Wrigleyville Sports, 955-959 W. Addison St.
- Discover CBD Lakeview, 3527 N. Southport Ave.
- The Guild, 3717 N. Southport Ave.
- Alice & Wonder, 3542 N. Southport Ave.
- The Denim Lounge for Men, 3544 N. Southport Ave.
- Click Shoes & More, 3729 N. Southport Ave.
- BabyDolls Boutique, 3727 N. Southport Ave.
- Krista K Boutique, 3458 N. Southport Ave.
Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.