Wicker Park Fest Returns In July With Live Bands, Art And Local Vendors

WICKER PARK — Wicker Park Fest is returning in July, bringing live bands, art, vendors and more to the heart of the Northwest Side neighborhood.

The street festival will run July 22-24 on Milwaukee Avenue from North Avenue to Paulina Street.

Sponsored by the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce, the festival will feature bands organized by Subterranean, the longtime music venue located at the intersection of North, Damen and Milwaukee avenues. The full lineup will be announced closer to the event.

Wicker Park Fest also includes food and drinks from local businesses, retail vendors, sculpture installations, dance performances and more.

Admission is free, but a $10 requested entry donation benefits the chamber, which has organized the festival for almost 20 years.

After parties hosted by several local businesses will be announced ahead of the festival in July.

The popular street fest was canceled in 2020 and was staged with a scaled-back footprint last year.

Credit: Alisa Hauser/Block Club Chicago A retail booth at Wicker Park Fest.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.