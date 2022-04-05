Skip to contents

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Wicker Park Fest Returns In July With Live Bands, Art And Local Vendors

The street festival will run July 22-24 on Milwaukee Avenue from North Avenue to Paulina Street.

Quinn Myers
12:35 PM CDT on Apr 5, 2022
Wicker Park Fest attracted steady crowds all weekend.
Alisa Hauser/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

WICKER PARK — Wicker Park Fest is returning in July, bringing live bands, art, vendors and more to the heart of the Northwest Side neighborhood.

The street festival will run July 22-24 on Milwaukee Avenue from North Avenue to Paulina Street.

Sponsored by the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce, the festival will feature bands organized by Subterranean, the longtime music venue located at the intersection of North, Damen and Milwaukee avenues. The full lineup will be announced closer to the event.

Wicker Park Fest also includes food and drinks from local businesses, retail vendors, sculpture installations, dance performances and more.

Admission is free, but a $10 requested entry donation benefits the chamber, which has organized the festival for almost 20 years.

After parties hosted by several local businesses will be announced ahead of the festival in July.

The popular street fest was canceled in 2020 and was staged with a scaled-back footprint last year.

Credit: Alisa Hauser/Block Club Chicago
A retail booth at Wicker Park Fest.

Quinn Myers

