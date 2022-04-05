Skip to contents

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

Taste Of Polonia Returns To Jefferson Park Labor Day Weekend For 40th Anniversary

Taste of Polonia, organized by the Copernicus Center, will return in September to the Far Northwest Side. Applications are open for food and merchant vendors.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
8:00 AM CDT on Apr 5, 2022
The Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park on May 25, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
JEFFERSON PARK — A beloved Polish festival will return this fall to Jefferson Park after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Taste of Polonia, organized by the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., will return Sept. 2-5 with dozens of music and dance performances, vendors, kid-friendly art events and more. It’s been touted as the largest Polish festival in the country, drawing around 35,000 people each year.

The Copernicus Center needs food and merchant vendors for the festival. Those who are interested can apply online or call the center at 773-313-3893. Taste of Polonia is also looking for sponsors.

This year will mark the festival’s 40th anniversary, which means people can expect extra surprises and new events, said Kamila Sumelka, the center’s executive director.

RELATED: Jefferson Park’s Copernicus Foundation Marks 50 Years With History Book: ‘This Place Is A Legacy’

More details will come closer to the event, but Sumelka said it will be a “special year” for the Copernicus Center. The foundation turned 50 last year — another reason to have a big party, she said.

The band lineup has been finalized and will be announced on social media in the coming months, Sumelka said.

“It’s been two years of waiting for this to happen, so all [our] energy is going to this,” Sumelka said. “We want to make this special. It’s about time.”

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

