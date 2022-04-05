Pilsen’s Casa Humilde Cervecería Unveils Limited Edition Frida Kahlo-Inspired Beer

PILSEN — A neighborhood brewery is launching a Frida Kahlo-inspired beer.

Viva La Frida beer from Casa Humilde Cervecería, 417 N. Ashland Ave., is a hibiscus and lime lager created in collaboration with The Chicago Brewseum and the National Museum of Mexican Art.

Casa Humilde co-owner Javier Lopez said the beer has been in the works for six months, and is the perfect “refreshing, cool, crisp” beverage for summer. It was inspired by the new Frida Kahlo exhibition at the National Museum of Mexican Art.

The public can get a first taste at the beer’s release party 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St.. Tickets are $10, and include a Viva La Frida beer, after hours access to the museum and the Frida Kahlo, Her Photos exhibition and other select Casa Humilde beers.

The event is 21+, and tickets are available here.

Following the release party, the Viva La Frida beer will be available for purchase until the end of the summer at Casa Humilde’s brewery and select distributors. A four-pack of 16oz cans costs $10.99.

