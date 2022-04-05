Skip to contents

Here Are Chicago’s 2022 Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Claudia, Esmé, Kasama and Galit — which each earned one star — joined the rankings this year.

Kelly Bauer
12:31 PM CDT on Apr 5, 2022
Chefs Tim Flores and Genie Kwon are at the center of "No Place Like Kasama," a short film about their journey to open Kasama in Ukrainian Village
Provided
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Four more Chicago restaurants have earned sought-after Michelin stars.

Claudia, Esmé, Kasama and Galit — which each earned one star — joined the rankings this year. In all, there are 25 restaurants on the list — though just one, Alinea, holds the coveted position of having three stars.

Michelin released its latest rankings Tuesday. It also released its list of Bib Gourmands, restaurants that provide quality fare at a more affordable price.

Here are the restaurants that earned stars:

Three Stars

Alinea

Two Stars

Ever

Moody Tongue

Oriole

Smyth

One Star

Boka

Claudia

EL Ideas

Elizabeth

Elske

Esmé

Galit

Goosefoot

Kasama

Mako

Next

North Pond

Omakase Yume

Porto

Schwa

Sepia

Temporis

Topolobampo

