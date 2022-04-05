Here Are Chicago’s 2022 Michelin-Starred Restaurants

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — Four more Chicago restaurants have earned sought-after Michelin stars.
Claudia, Esmé, Kasama and Galit — which each earned one star — joined the rankings this year. In all, there are 25 restaurants on the list — though just one, Alinea, holds the coveted position of having three stars.
Michelin released its latest rankings Tuesday. It also released its list of Bib Gourmands, restaurants that provide quality fare at a more affordable price.
Here are the restaurants that earned stars:
Three Stars
Alinea
Two Stars
Ever
Moody Tongue
Oriole
Smyth
One Star
Boka
Claudia
EL Ideas
Elizabeth
Elske
Esmé
Galit
Goosefoot
Kasama
Mako
Next
North Pond
Omakase Yume
Porto
Schwa
Sepia
Temporis
Topolobampo