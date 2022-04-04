Skip to contents

Help Raise Money For Movies And Concerts At Logan Square’s Kosciuszko Park

A fundraiser with food, drinks and a raffle is set for Thursday at Reed's Local in Avondale.

Mina Bloom
7:51 AM CDT on Apr 4, 2022
An outdoor movie at Kosciuszko Park, 2732 N. Avers Ave.
LOGAN SQUARE — Kosciuszko Park leaders need neighbors’ help to stage summer programs.

A park fundraiser with drinks, food and a raffle is set for 7-10 p.m. Thursday at Reed’s Local, 3017 W. Belmont Ave. Tickets are $20 and can be bought online. Event-goers must be 21 or older.

All of the money raised will fund free movies and concerts in the park this summer, organizers said.

It’s the Kosciuszko Park Advisory Council’s first in-person fundraiser since before the pandemic, council President Geary Yonker said.

Kosciuszko Park at 2732 N. Avers Ave. is Logan Square’s largest park, spanning 8 acres. The park got a major facelift last year, debuting an outdoor fitness course, rehabbed playground, water play area, dog park and more. The renovation was funded through $1.85 million in tax-increment finance dollars and aldermanic menu money.

For more information about the fundraiser and the Kosciuszko Park Advisory Council, go here.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago's neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

