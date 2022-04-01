The Wiener’s Circle, J.P. Graziano And Jeppson’s Malört ‘Merge’ For April Fools’ Day — With Special Merch

LINCOLN PARK — You’ll be able to nab merch from three of Chicago’s iconic companies as they collaborate for an April Fools’ Day joke.

The Wieners Circle, J.P. Graziano Grocery and Jeppson’s Malört are “merging” to create J.P. Wienerlört, according to a Friday news release. The merger might be a joke, but they are working together: J.P. Wienerlört will launch with an event 5-8 p.m. April 8 at Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark St.

Attendees will enjoy exclusive collaboration foods and can buy from 200 pieces of limited J.P. Wienerlört merch, including branded T-shirts for $30 and koozies for $5.

Attendees can sample a bloody mary bar with Malört-infused pickle spears and sport peppers, Malört shots, cheese fries and hot dogs with J.P. Graziano ingredients.

A Vienna Beef truck will also be at the event.

In addition to celebrating the “merger,” the event will showcase The Wieners Circle’s renovated space: an 800-square-foot, dog-friendly covered patio; an indoor-outdoor bar; a 250-square-feet Relish Room and a community playground for kids and adults.

J.P. Wienerlört organizers said guests can expect future collaborations with brands such as Dark Matter Coffee, Party Can and Half Acre. There will also be programs like Trivia Wednesday, Comedy Thursday, Karaoke Friday, Saturday Drag Bingo and Tame Sundays for Families.

