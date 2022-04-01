Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Park, Old Town

The Wiener’s Circle, J.P. Graziano And Jeppson’s Malört ‘Merge’ For April Fools’ Day — With Special Merch

The collaboration brand, J.P. Wienerlört, will be unveiled at an event called The Realist Chicago on April 8.

Maia McDonald
8:00 AM CDT on Apr 1, 2022
the Wi
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN PARK — You’ll be able to nab merch from three of Chicago’s iconic companies as they collaborate for an April Fools’ Day joke.

The Wieners Circle, J.P. Graziano Grocery and Jeppson’s Malört are “merging” to create J.P. Wienerlört, according to a Friday news release. The merger might be a joke, but they are working together: J.P. Wienerlört will launch with an event 5-8 p.m. April 8 at Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark St.

Attendees will enjoy exclusive collaboration foods and can buy from 200 pieces of limited J.P. Wienerlört merch, including branded T-shirts for $30 and koozies for $5.

Attendees can sample a bloody mary bar with Malört-infused pickle spears and sport peppers, Malört shots, cheese fries and hot dogs with J.P. Graziano ingredients.

A Vienna Beef truck will also be at the event. 

In addition to celebrating the “merger,” the event will showcase The Wieners Circle’s renovated space: an 800-square-foot, dog-friendly covered patio; an indoor-outdoor bar; a 250-square-feet Relish Room and a community playground for kids and adults.

J.P. Wienerlört organizers said guests can expect future collaborations with brands such as Dark Matter Coffee, Party Can and Half Acre. There will also be programs like Trivia Wednesday, Comedy Thursday, Karaoke Friday, Saturday Drag Bingo and Tame Sundays for Families. 

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Maia McDonald

Read More:

The Latest

Activists Give City Failing Grade For Transgender Rights During Trans Day Of Visibility Rally

The report card addressed the disparities transgender people face when it comes to funding, schools, jails, safety, housing and more.

Downtown
Jake Wittich
38 minutes ago

A Wicker Park Woman Helped Relatives Flee Russian Invasion. Now, She’s Going To Ukraine With 80 Bags Of Body Armor

Jackie Birov, who brought her aunt and uncle from Ukraine in Chicago last month, will volunteer in western Ukraine doing some translating and other work. It will be her first time back in Ukraine since she was little.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Leigh Giangreco
41 minutes ago

After 2 Burglaries In 2 Weeks, Flee Club Sneaker Shop Owners Are Out $110,000 — And Ready To Leave Chicago

Flee Club's owners said the shop was supposed to be their dream store — but they're discouraged after burglars broke in again Friday.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Mack Liederman
2 hours ago

Health Clinic Coming To Former Home Of Andy’s Fruit Ranch In Albany Park

Cano Health was founded by Dr. Marlow Hernandez in 2009 and specializes in care for older people. A flyer says the company is taking over the Kedzie Avenue building that was home to Andy's Fruit Ranch for four decades.

Albany Park
Alex V. Hernandez
3 hours ago

See more stories