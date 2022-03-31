Little Village Group Seeking Donations For Easter Baskets For Families Affected By Violence

LITTLE VILLAGE — A neighborhood group is asking for donations to make Easter baskets for families who have been affected by violence.

Enlace’s Associate Board is seeking baskets, plastic eggs, candy, crayons and coloring books before Tuesday. People looking to make a donation can reach out to ECAB@enlacechicago.org.

The baskets will be given to kids younger than 12 during the first Easter Egg Hunt for Families Seeking Justice. It’s 2 p.m. April 16 at Piotrowski Park, 4247 W. 31st St.

