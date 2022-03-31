Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Little Village Group Seeking Donations For Easter Baskets For Families Affected By Violence

Enlace organizers are asking for donations of baskets, plastic eggs, candy and more for its first Families Seeking Justice Easter Egg Hunt.

Madison Savedra
7:54 AM CDT on Mar 31, 2022
Pexels

LITTLE VILLAGE — A neighborhood group is asking for donations to make Easter baskets for families who have been affected by violence.

Enlace’s Associate Board is seeking baskets, plastic eggs, candy, crayons and coloring books before Tuesday. People looking to make a donation can reach out to ECAB@enlacechicago.org.

The baskets will be given to kids younger than 12 during the first Easter Egg Hunt for Families Seeking Justice. It’s 2 p.m. April 16 at Piotrowski Park, 4247 W. 31st St.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Madison Savedra

Read More:

The Latest

Lollapalooza And Sueños Music Fest Are Hosting A Job Fair To Help Chicagoans Get Into The Music Industry

There will be a recruitment fair, panel discussions, workshops and a keynote speech from musician Rhymefest at the Saturday event.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Kelly Bauer
3 minutes ago

Illinois Closing Its State-Run COVID Testing Sites Thursday As Testing Hits Record Lows

At the sites' peaks, workers administered 1,040 tests per day, according to the health department. Now, each sees fewer than 50 people per day.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
19 minutes ago

City Giving Away $150 Gas Cards, Adding $50 To CTA Passes To Help With Gas Price Crisis

The move is part of a $12.5 million financial assistance program for the city's drivers and other travelers, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

Portage Theater Owner Wants To Bring Venue Back To Life To Revive Six Corners, But He Needs Millions In Funding

Neighbors and local leaders say the historic theater's revival is a necessary step in bringing back the bustle of Six Corners.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
3 hours ago

See more stories