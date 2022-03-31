Chicago Street Sweeping Begins Friday, Which Means Temporary Parking Restrictions Are Back

CHICAGO — Street sweeping season begins Friday in Chicago.

Street sweepers cover the city’s blocks April through mid-November, cleaning them of litter and debris, according to a Department of Streets and Sanitation news release. This year’s fleet will begin their work Friday — which means temporary parking restrictions will go into effect.

Residents with cars should check their blocks for orange signs that say when there will be temporary parking restrictions for sweeping, according to the department. The signs get posted two days before street sweepers come through, while some blocks have permanent signs.

Residents can also view the street sweeping schedule online or call 311 for the schedule.

People can watch the street sweepers in real time with an online map.

