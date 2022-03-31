Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Chicago Street Sweeping Begins Friday, Which Means Temporary Parking Restrictions Are Back

Residents can view the street sweeping schedule online or call 311 for the schedule.

Kelly Bauer
9:53 AM CDT on Mar 31, 2022
A street sweeper works in Albany Park.
DNAinfo Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Street sweeping season begins Friday in Chicago.

Street sweepers cover the city’s blocks April through mid-November, cleaning them of litter and debris, according to a Department of Streets and Sanitation news release. This year’s fleet will begin their work Friday — which means temporary parking restrictions will go into effect.

Residents with cars should check their blocks for orange signs that say when there will be temporary parking restrictions for sweeping, according to the department. The signs get posted two days before street sweepers come through, while some blocks have permanent signs.

Residents can also view the street sweeping schedule online or call 311 for the schedule.

People can watch the street sweepers in real time with an online map.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

Lollapalooza And Sueños Music Fest Are Hosting A Job Fair To Help Chicagoans Get Into The Music Industry

There will be a recruitment fair, panel discussions, workshops and a keynote speech from musician Rhymefest at the Saturday event.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Kelly Bauer
11 minutes ago

Illinois Closing Its State-Run COVID Testing Sites Thursday As Testing Hits Record Lows

At the sites' peaks, workers administered 1,040 tests per day, according to the health department. Now, each sees fewer than 50 people per day.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
27 minutes ago

City Giving Away $150 Gas Cards, Adding $50 To CTA Passes To Help With Gas Price Crisis

The move is part of a $12.5 million financial assistance program for the city's drivers and other travelers, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

Portage Theater Owner Wants To Bring Venue Back To Life To Revive Six Corners, But He Needs Millions In Funding

Neighbors and local leaders say the historic theater's revival is a necessary step in bringing back the bustle of Six Corners.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
3 hours ago

See more stories