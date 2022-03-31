Chicago Children’s Museum At Navy Pier Hosts Free Family Days Starting Thursday

CHICAGO — Navy Pier and the Chicago Children’s Museum are kicking off Free Family Days on Thursday.

The first Free Family Day is 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. There will be family activities with free admission for families with kids up to 10 years old, as well as discounted parking, according to a Navy Pier news release.

Additional Free Family Days are scheduled for April 21 and May 19.

There will be live performances by the Wiggleworms and the Bill Brickey Duo. Kids can also participate in yoga and storytime, among other events. Attendees can also learn about Chicago-born artist Hebru Brantley and make their own artwork to add to a Navy Pier mural at the Street Art Mural Studio, according to the organization.

Guest artist Norma Rios Sierra will create a series of mosaic pieces with families as part of a special collaboration on all three Free Family Days.

Friday activities:

10:30 a.m.: An MSA & Circus Acts art class at the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion.

11 a.m.: A Wiggleworms live performance at the Mural Corner near Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream.

11:30 a.m.: A Buddha Belly Kids family-friendly yoga session at the Xfinity Lounge.

Noon:Chicago Public Libraries Storytime at the Mural Corner.

3 p.m.: A Merit School of Music string quartet performance at the Xfinity Lounge.

3:30 p.m.: A Buddha Belly Kids family-friendly yoga session at the Mural Corner.

4 p.m.: A Dare2Tri adaptive bike demonstration at the Xfinity Lounge.

5 p.m.: An MSA & Circus Acts aerial performance at the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion.

