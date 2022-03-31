Bucktown Garden Walk Returning This Summer, And Organizers Need More Volunteers

BUCKTOWN — The Bucktown Garden Walk is returning this July, but organizers are looking for more volunteers to help pull it off.

The annual walk features tours of neighborhood gardens, live musical performances, activities for kids, a block party and more. It’s organized by the Bucktown Community Organization.

The event will run July 9-10 throughout the neighborhood.

“It’s not just about gardens. It’s a celebration of all things Bucktown,” said Kim Kozimor, a Bucktown Community Organization board member and Garden Walk volunteer.

Organizers said the event will return in full force this year after hosting pared-down versions of the event in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

But to do that, the Bucktown Community Organization is looking for more volunteers to dedicate time to the walk over the next few months.

“We need a call for volunteers at this planning and strategizing phase of the operation, we need people with ideas who have follow through,” Kozimor said. “Our goal is to have a full-fledged garden walk. We need people to help execute that.”

Kozimor said she’s looking for volunteers who have experience working with children or planning kid-friendly events, as well as people who have done fundraising.

“Other than that, if someone just wants to become involved in their community, this is a really nice way to do it,” she said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email garden@bucktown.org for more information.

Credit: Provided The Bucktown Garden Walk returns July 9-10 to the Northwest Side neighborhood

