Pullman National Monument Celebrating National Park Week With 9 Days Of Activities In April

PULLMAN — The Pullman National Monument is holding events centered around yoga, coffee, a scavenger hunt and more to celebrate National Park Week.

Nine days of activities will begin April 16 at the National Monument site, 610 E. 111th St., according to a National Park Service news release.

The schedule:

Yoga at Pullman: A yoga instructor will lead visitors through an outdoor session 10-11 a.m. April 16. If it rains, the session will take place at the Pullman National Monument site visitor center. Space is limited, so those interested are encouraged to sign up in advance by calling 773-468-9310 or emailing PULL_visitorinfo@nps.gov.

A yoga instructor will lead visitors through an outdoor session 10-11 a.m. April 16. If it rains, the session will take place at the Pullman National Monument site visitor center. Space is limited, so those interested are encouraged to sign up in advance by calling 773-468-9310 or emailing PULL_visitorinfo@nps.gov. Create a Pullman-inspired haiku: Haikus inspired by Pullman or the National Park Service posted on social media or given to workers at the visitor center will be displayed 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 17. Social media posts should be tagged with #PullmanNPWHaiku #ParkCreativity and #NationalParkWeek.

Haikus inspired by Pullman or the National Park Service posted on social media or given to workers at the visitor center will be displayed 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 17. Social media posts should be tagged with #PullmanNPWHaiku #ParkCreativity and #NationalParkWeek. Coffee with the Superintendents: Get a free cup of coffee while chatting with the superintendents of the Pullman National Monument, Teri Gage, and the State Historic Site, Levi Brey, 10-11 a.m. April 18 outside the visitor center.

Get a free cup of coffee while chatting with the superintendents of the Pullman National Monument, Teri Gage, and the State Historic Site, Levi Brey, 10-11 a.m. April 18 outside the visitor center. Accessibility Scavenger Hunt: Find all the accessibility features at the visitor center and the Pullman State Historic Site anytime 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 19 and win a small prize.

Find all the accessibility features at the visitor center and the Pullman State Historic Site anytime 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 19 and win a small prize. How to Become a Ranger: Ask questions and learn what the rangers do at the Pullman National Site and National Park Service. You can also hear about current job and internship opportunities 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 20.

Ask questions and learn what the rangers do at the Pullman National Site and National Park Service. You can also hear about current job and internship opportunities 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 20. Dig for Pullman Archeology: “Dig” for Pullman artifacts in a sandbox, part of a lesson about archaeology and preservation 9 a.m.-5 p.m April 21. Attendees can learn about the life of Pullman workers through items they dig up.

“Dig” for Pullman artifacts in a sandbox, part of a lesson about archaeology and preservation 9 a.m.-5 p.m April 21. Attendees can learn about the life of Pullman workers through items they dig up. Earth Day Seed Giveaway: Get free seeds from the visitor to plant in your garden 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22.

Get free seeds from the visitor to plant in your garden 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22. Annual Spring Clean-Up: Join the annual cleanup of the Pullman neighborhood 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23. Those interested or with questions are encouraged to reach out to the local volunteer coordinator, Grace Kruse, at 773-468-9310 ext. 1004.

Join the annual cleanup of the Pullman neighborhood 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23. Those interested or with questions are encouraged to reach out to the local volunteer coordinator, Grace Kruse, at 773-468-9310 ext. 1004. Fireside Stories and Jazz: Listen to jazz performances and stories about the Pullman workers 6-7:30 p.m. April 24. Visitors can share their own stories about Pullman at the oral history booth and record it on the spot, or get more information about how to participate in the Pullman Oral History Project.

