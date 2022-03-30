Skip to contents

Happy Camper Wrigleyville Donating Sales This Week To Family Of Worker Killed In Shooting

Hermilo Beltran, 47, was on his way to his second job at Happy Camper Wrigleyville Sunday evening when he was shot to death near the restaurant.

Jake Wittich
8:25 AM CDT on Mar 30, 2022
Hermilo Beltran (left) was slain Sunday evening on his way to work at Happy Camper restaurant in Wrigleyville.
GoFundMe
  • Credibility:

WRIGLEYVILLE — Happy Camper in Wrigleyville is donating all sales at the restaurant Wednesday through Friday to a GoFundMe supporting the family of a worker killed in a weekend shooting.

Hermilo Beltran, 47, was standing in the alley in the 3400 block of North Clark Street when shots were fired around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Chicago Police and Beltran’s family.

Beltran was hit in the chest and armpit and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he died, authorities said.

Beltran’s family did not return requests for comment, but told ABC7 he was the father of two school-aged girls. He was on his way to his second job as a custodian at Happy Camper, 3458 N. Clark St., when the shooting happened. Police told his family they believe he was killed in a robbery gone wrong.

“He was taken away by people who do not know what they are doing,” his wife told ABC7 through a translator. “They left our daughters orphaned.”

Happy Camper announced on Instagram Tuesday evening that the restaurant will donate all sales from the restaurant to a GoFundMe that Beltran’s family set up to support his wife and children.

“The entire Happy Camper Family mourns the loss of Hermilo Beltran to this senseless act of violence,” Happy Camper wrote. “He was a valued member of our team and we are heartbroken for his family and friends.”

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Jake Wittich

