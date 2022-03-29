Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

The Copernicus Center Has Collected Over 200 Bulletproof Vests For Ukrainians

The center's staff wants to make sure Ukrainians get the protection gear they need.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
7:24 AM CDT on Mar 29, 2022
The Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., is collecting new and used vests and sending them Ukrainians on the frontlines through a Polish organization working to hand out items to civilians and soldiers at the border.
Provided
  • Credibility:

JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side Polish organization has donated more than 200 bulletproof vests to Ukrainian soldiers and families — and donations keep pouring in.

The Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., launched a bulletproof vest drive March 10, collecting new and used vests. The shipments have been distributed at the Poland-Ukraine border with the help of a Polish humanitarian organization, leaders said.

Kamila Sumelka, the center’s director, said at least 240 vests have been sent overseas, though more are scheduled to come in this week.

Sumelka said the drive has received a tremendous response thanks to local media attention, so she decided to keep it going as long as there is a need. She said thousands have donated, including retired and current police officers from Chicago-area departments. People from the Northwest Side, the suburbs and nearby states have also donated, Sumelka said.

Soldiers and families usually receive the vests within 24 hours and have expressed gratitude to the volunteers heading the initiative, Sumelka said.

“We can see it’s making a difference, and it’s a great feeling to help,” Sumelka said. “The vests are not just for those on the front lines, but also for kids and families.”

The center’s staff wants to make Ukrainians get the protection they need, Sumelka said.

“We want to give as many [vests] as possible. … This is for whoever needs them,” Sumelka said.

The staff is unable to send vests to specific addresses in Ukraine, Sumelka said.

The center has sent two shipments of vests and trauma kits to Poland and is planning a third one later this week.

Those who would like to donate bulletproof vests, helmets or first-aid trauma kits can drop them off at the main entrance of the center 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

The center is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

Read More:

The Latest

Artist-in-Residence Will Make Legler Regional Library A Hub For Community Art Programs

Alexandra Antoine will be the Chicago Public Libraries' first artist in residence. The two-year residency will amplify public art projects and bring creative programs to the area.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
24 minutes ago

Could Little Village Be Getting A New Alderman? George Cardenas Says He Won’t Run For City Council If He Wins County Seat He’s Pursuing

George Cardenas has been alderman since 2003. Now, he's running for a Cook County Board of Review, which oversees property tax appeals. If elected to the county seat, he said he'll drop out of the aldermanic election.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
27 minutes ago

Residents, Historians Want To Preserve 1940s Terrazzo Mosaic Floor Unearthed In Six Corners

Neighbors want relics from the past to be remembered and appreciated as Six Corners sees developments and new businesses.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
39 minutes ago

What 5 Graphics Tell Us About COVID Vaccine Disparity In Chicago Schools

Vaccination rates at Chicago Public Schools range from just 6.7 percent of students to over 90 percent.

Citywide
Mauricio Peña, Chalkbeat Chicago
and
Thomas Wilburn, Chalkbeat
52 minutes ago

See more stories