Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Sultan’s Market In Wicker Park Reopens After Closure By City For Code Violations

Owner Shadi Ramli said he's spent the past month overseeing repairs and upgrades in the building, including replacing essentially all of the electrical work in the restaurant's ceiling.

Quinn Myers
3:21 PM CDT on Mar 29, 2022
Sultan's Market in Wicker Park, which reopened March 29 after being shuttered by the city for a series of building code violations
Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

WICKER PARK — Sultan’s Market in Wicker Park has reopened after being temporarily shut down by the city last month for a series of building code violations.

The restaurant at 2057 W. North Ave. has served Middle Eastern specialities like falafel and shawarma in the neighborhood since 1995.

An emergency closure order dated Feb. 23 posted outside the restaurant detailed electrical, fire protection and plumbing violations in the building. Buildings department Commissioner Matthew Beaudet ordered the restaurant closed immediately.

“The property,” the notice read, “is a public nuisance that is dangerous, hazardous and endangers the public health.”

Sultan’s owner Shadi Ramli said he’s spent the past month overseeing repairs and upgrades in the building, including replacing essentially all of the electrical work in the restaurant’s ceiling.

“We started off by tearing down the ceiling because there was a combustible material, the city wanted us to have something that was more fireproof,” Ramli said. “So by tearing down the ceiling, we had to take down our ductwork, all of our electrical stuff, all of our lighting. We updated all the lighting, all the ceiling and all the air conditioning and heating.”

The restaurant also repainted the dining room and installed a new sump pump in the basement.

City inspectors cleared Sultan’s to reopen Monday, Ramli said.

The restaurant was open for lunch Tuesday, and had a few customers eating at the booths in the front windows.

Ramli said he’s eager to welcome back his regulars in Wicker Park, which was the chain’s first location. Sultan’s also operates restaurants in Logan Square and Lincoln Park, and is in the process of opening a Pilsen location.

“I just want to say thank you for everybody who supported us, who came to all other locations to help us. We saw a difference in our sales, knowing that everybody came out to help us out and it was much appreciated,” Ramli said.

Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago
Sultan’s Market in Wicker Park was temporarily shuttered by the city for electrical and other building violations in February 2022. It reopened March 29.

