Families Can Pose With Easter Bunny, Play Holiday-Themed Games At Roscoe Village ‘Bunny Hop’

ROSCOE VILLAGE — Families can partake in Easter-themed crafts, activities and photos with the Easter Bunny in April at the Belmont Bunny Hop.
The Belmont Bunny Hop is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 16 at several businesses along Belmont Avenue in Roscoe Village, according to the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce.
Businesses will have Easter-themed window decorations and host activities like face painting, Easter ornament crafts and Feed a Carrot to the Bunny, a game similar to Pin the Tail on the Donkey.
Families can also buy $30 tickets for a five-minute photo session with the Easter Bunny, according to the chamber. Photos will be taken by Mark Brown Photography, and participants will receive a complimentary digital download from the session. Additional photos will be available for purchase.
Participating businesses:
- Unicoi Art Studio, 2059 W. Belmont Ave.
- Universal Wellness Source, 1902 W. Belmont Ave.
- And Studio, 2132 W. Belmont Ave.
- Blossom Therapy, 1927 W. Belmont Ave.
- Healing Foundations, 2112 W. Belmont Ave.
- Chris Hoskinson State Farm Agency, 2332 W. Belmont Ave.
- Green Paws Chicago, 2049 W. Belmont Ave.
- Wintrust Bank, 3234 N. Damen Ave.
- Child’s Voice, 1846 W. Belmont Ave.
More information, including information on which activities each store will host, can be found on the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce’s website.
Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.
