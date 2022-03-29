Families Can Pose With Easter Bunny, Play Holiday-Themed Games At Roscoe Village ‘Bunny Hop’

ROSCOE VILLAGE — Families can partake in Easter-themed crafts, activities and photos with the Easter Bunny in April at the Belmont Bunny Hop.

The Belmont Bunny Hop is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 16 at several businesses along Belmont Avenue in Roscoe Village, according to the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses will have Easter-themed window decorations and host activities like face painting, Easter ornament crafts and Feed a Carrot to the Bunny, a game similar to Pin the Tail on the Donkey.

Families can also buy $30 tickets for a five-minute photo session with the Easter Bunny, according to the chamber. Photos will be taken by Mark Brown Photography, and participants will receive a complimentary digital download from the session. Additional photos will be available for purchase.

Participating businesses:

More information, including information on which activities each store will host, can be found on the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce’s website.

