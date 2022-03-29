2nd COVID Booster Shot OK’d For People 50 And Older And Some Immunocompromised People

CHICAGO — People 50 and older will now be able to get a second Pfizer or Moderna booster shot.

Federal authorities OK’d the shots Tuesday for everyone 50 and older and for some immunocompromised people who are 12 or older. Eligible people can get the shots starting four months after their first booster shot.

Officials have encouraged all those who are eligible to get the shot to ensure they’re best protected against COVID-19. The vaccines and booster shots remain available at doctor’s offices, federally qualified health centers, pharmacies and other spots.

The decision comes as the BA.2 variant is spreading in the United States. That version of the virus is more contagious than Omicron, and officials have worried it could lead to another wave of cases.

Officials have said it’s possible everyone will need to get a second booster shot.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 8.1 million people — or 64.31 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 7,076 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 21,339,425 vaccine doses of the 25,798,545 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.8 million Chicagoans — or 70.2 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 77.3 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Monday, 20 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 33,348 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 4,283 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 1,586 cases since Monday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 3,065,321.

• Since Monday, 44,020 tests were reported statewide. In all, 57,121,987 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 1.6 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 1.5 percent Monday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 1.7 percent. It was at 1.7 percent Monday.

• As of Monday night, 70 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 34 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, two deaths were reported since Monday. There have been at least 7,329 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of less than one person dying per day, down 57 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 254 confirmed cases reported since Monday. It’s had a total of 565,322 confirmed cases. An average of 208 confirmed cases are being reported per day, up 27 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is down 10 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 1.2 percent, up from .9 percent a week ago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: