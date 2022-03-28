CTA Worker Shot Man Who Was Running Away During Fight Inside Red Line Station, Reports Say

CHICAGO — A CTA worker was held without bail after prosecutors said he shot a man during an argument Saturday at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line stop.

Video of the shooting spread quickly on social media. Sylvester Adams, 53, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after the incident, police said.

The shooting happened 1:55 a.m. Saturday inside the station. The victim was shot in his lower abdomen, back and lower left leg. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Officers took a man into custody and found a gun, police said.

Prosecutors said Adams, a CTA employee, admitted to shooting the victim, who is 37, according to the Sun-Times’ Tom Schuba and Emmanuel Camarillo.

Before the shooting, the 37-year-old and another man asked Adams and another CTA employee for help; then, the 37-year-old man and the other man got into a fight, prosecutors said, according to the Sun-Times. The CTA workers called police.

The other man got onto a train with help from police officers, but the victim remained, saying he was going to get a ride, prosecutors said, according to the Sun-Times. The officers left.

The victim then threatened Adams and the other CTA worker, prosecutors said, according to the Sun-Times.

Adams came out of his CTA kiosk with a hammer and argued with the victim, who pushed Adams, knocking him to the ground, prosecutors said, according to the Sun-Times. Adams tried to hit the man with the hammer, and the man kicked Adams in his face.

The man ran down a flight of stairs as Adams pulled out a gun and fired nine shots, prosecutors said, according to the Sun-Times. Adams then told a coworker “his life was over,” prosecutors said, according to the Sun-Times.

The shooting was caught on surveillance camera and a cellphone camera, prosecutors said, according to the Sun-Times.

The CTA is working to fire Adams, according to a statement.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.