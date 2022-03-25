Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham

TikTok Historian Shermann ‘Dilla’ Thomas Is Fundraising To Buy A Bus For His South Side Neighborhood Tours

If Thomas can raise $200,000 to buy a Chicago Mahogany Tours bus, he'll be able to lower ticket prices for community members and offer more free trips.

Atavia Reed
7:44 AM CDT on Mar 25, 2022
Shermann “Dilla” Thomas poses for a photo on Michigan Avenue near 113th Street as a CTA bus rushes past in the Roseland community on Feb. 9, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

AUBURN GRESHAM — Historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas relaunched his popular tours of South Side communities last month. Now, he’s hoping to get a bus to organize the trips and introduce more people to neighborhood history.

Thomas, famous for his Chicago history lessons on TikTok, is partnering with the Greater Auburn Gresham Community Development Corporation to raise $200,000 for a bus for Chicago Mahogany Tours.

Thomas has for months guided Chicagoans through Bronzeville, Bridgeport, Pullman and more as part of his program, renting buses and paying for the drivers and transportation costs. Buying his own bus will cut down on trip-to-trip expenses, which means he can offer more free tours, drop the $45 ticket price for community members who can’t afford it and give free neighborhood tours to students who might not know the magic in their community, he said. 

“I’ve been going to a lot of schools lately, and when I speak to young people, they’re always surprised about the history that is taking place in their neighborhood,” Thomas said. “I think if you know the history of a space, you respect and treat it better.”

The fundraiser is 5-9 p.m. Thursday at the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place. Chicago actor Jason Weaver will be a guest host. Guests can RSVP by email for the event or donate by contacting chicagomahogany@gmail.com

Credit: Provided

“Chicago Legend,” a short documentary about Thomas’ life as a ComEd employee by day and a TikTok star by night, will premiere at the fundraiser. 

Created in collaboration with ComEd and marketing agency Zpryme, Thomas said filmmakers followed him for about a week to document his time as a father, employee and South Side tour guide. That wasn’t the initial plan, Thomas said.

“The plan was to film me interacting at home and then spend the majority of the time following what I do as an area operator,” Thomas said. “But I got along with the director and videographer, and we just ended up spending a bunch of days with each other. They said, ‘Man, we need to tell your whole full story as best we can in the time allotted.’”

Thomas said he had a habit of discussing “Chicago legends” with the filmmakers. And when he hosts his tours, one of the main goals is to point out prominent Chicagoans who once walked the streets. 

When it came time to pick a title for the documentary, Thomas’ frequent talking point made for an obvious choice.

“On the very last day when we were leaving each other’s company, I took them to Harold’s, and we had dinner at the house,” Thomas said. “They said, ‘You spend a lot of time talking about Chicago legends, but I don’t think you’ve figured it out that you’re becoming one.’ And they said that’s why they picked it.” 

Thomas said he hopes viewers will understand why owning a bus for tours in the community is needed.

“If you haven’t been on one of my tours, it’s hard for you to feel it,” Thomas said. “I thought the documentary would be a great way to get the philanthropic community together and let them see why this service is needed.”

Mostly, Thomas said he wants to boost tourism in his communities.

A “big ol’ tour bus” with Thomas’ face on the side reading “Everything dope about America comes from Chicago” might be a good place to start, he said. 

“Every time we try to showcase the city, we never include the South and West sides,” Thomas said. “I think this bus is the first step in making those sides of the city a major player as it relates to tourism. I think it’s going to be very powerful for people to see every weekend in their neighborhoods.” 

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Atavia Reed

Atavia Reed is a reporter for Block Club Chicago, covering the Englewood, Auburn Gresham and Chatham neighborhoods.

Read More:

The Latest

2 West Humboldt Park Developments Would Bring 100 Apartments, Grocery Store And More To Chicago Avenue

The developments aim to revitalize West Chicago Avenue by bringing in new housing and businesses.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Leigh Giangreco
2 hours ago

Englewood’s Charlie Moore Is Miami’s March Madness Breakout Star — And He’s Back At United Center Friday For Sweet Sixteen Game

Morgan Park High School grad Charlie Moore has played for four college teams, but he's hit his stride with Miami. He's excited to play for his hometown Friday.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Mack Liederman
3 hours ago

City Should Boost Spending On Homeless Services By Raising Taxes On The Priciest Property Sales, ‘Bring Chicago Home’ Organizers Say

Increasing the city's real estate transfer tax on property sales of more than $1 million could help house 12,000 families over 10 years, activists said.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
8:34 AM CDT

In ‘The Billboard,’ Chicago Journalist Tackles Abortion Rights And Seeks To Portray Englewood ‘As More Than The Headlines’

The play from WBEZ journalist Natalie Moore is inspired by real instances of people erecting pro-choice and pro-life billboards. The book is out now, and the play premieres in June.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
8:00 AM CDT

See more stories