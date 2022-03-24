You Can Help Design A Beer Can For A West Loop Restaurant — And The Winner Gets Free Brews

WEST LOOP — A West Loop restaurant is holding a beer-can-design contest for a specialty brew.

Recess, 838 W. Kinzie St., is partnering with Lake Effect Brewing Company for a special-edition beer. To celebrate, Recess is holding a contest where participants can design the beer can and win prizes, according to a news release.

The winner will have their design as the beer’s official logo and label for one year. They’ll also receive one Recess-brand beer free each time they visit the restaurant.

Artists are encouraged to download the online template and design a can that epitomizes Recess and the atmosphere at the restaurant. Recess will help digitizing hand-drawn or painted pieces, according to the news release.

Those interested should email their finished design to marketing@chicagoinrecess.com by April 1.

