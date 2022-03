BRONZEVILLE — Families can get a free trip to Brookfield Zoo thanks to an alderperson’s giveaway.

Families can pick up complimentary tickets to the zoo from Ald. Sophia King’s (4th) office while supplies last.

Tickets for the zoo will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays from the 4th Ward office, 435 E. 35th St.

The tickets expire March 31.

