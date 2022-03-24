Skip to contents

‘Disco Defrost’ Brings Together Local Makers At The Stoop In West Town This Weekend

Jewelry, ceramics, clothing and artwork will be for sale at the West Town boutique Saturday.

Quinn Myers
10:23 AM CDT on Mar 24, 2022
The Stoop, 2135 W. Chicago Ave., in West Town
Provided
WEST TOWN — A vintage furniture and clothing boutique in West Town is holding a pop-up event for local makers and artists Saturday.

The event, Disco Defrost, will feature artisans selling jewelry, ceramics, clothing and more, all from Chicago. It runs 4-8 p.m. Saturday at The Stoop, 2135 W. Chicago Ave.

Sasha Shver and Alex Sheehan opened The Stoop last year after moving to Wicker Park from New York. Shver said events like Disco Defrost are the kind she’s always wanted to host, as they focus on local crafts and wares that emphasize sustainability.

“One goals of the shop was to be a meeting ground for different artists and makers and give the opportunity to different creators to have a space to display their stuff,” Shver said.

The Stoop held a few small pop-ups last year, but this is its first “big kickoff,” Shver said.

Shoppers can browse from The Stoop’s own inventory during the event and listen to disco records spun by Scott Kitsmiller.

“The Stoop was born from just this idea of really appreciating things for their age and their value rather than sort of this disposable way of life,” Shver said. “Especially with the pandemic, everything that happened … people really started to understand that you can’t always rely on new things to create the aesthetic that you want.”

Credit: Provided
The Stoop hosts Disco Defrost Saturday, March 26 at 2135 W. Chicago Ave.

Quinn Myers

