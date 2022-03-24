‘Disco Defrost’ Brings Together Local Makers At The Stoop In West Town This Weekend

WEST TOWN — A vintage furniture and clothing boutique in West Town is holding a pop-up event for local makers and artists Saturday.

The event, Disco Defrost, will feature artisans selling jewelry, ceramics, clothing and more, all from Chicago. It runs 4-8 p.m. Saturday at The Stoop, 2135 W. Chicago Ave.

Sasha Shver and Alex Sheehan opened The Stoop last year after moving to Wicker Park from New York. Shver said events like Disco Defrost are the kind she’s always wanted to host, as they focus on local crafts and wares that emphasize sustainability.

“One goals of the shop was to be a meeting ground for different artists and makers and give the opportunity to different creators to have a space to display their stuff,” Shver said.

The Stoop held a few small pop-ups last year, but this is its first “big kickoff,” Shver said.

Shoppers can browse from The Stoop’s own inventory during the event and listen to disco records spun by Scott Kitsmiller.

“The Stoop was born from just this idea of really appreciating things for their age and their value rather than sort of this disposable way of life,” Shver said. “Especially with the pandemic, everything that happened … people really started to understand that you can’t always rely on new things to create the aesthetic that you want.”

Credit: Provided The Stoop hosts Disco Defrost Saturday, March 26 at 2135 W. Chicago Ave.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: