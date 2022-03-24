Chicago Cutting Back On At-Home COVID Vaccinations As Number Of People Getting The Shots Falls

CHICAGO — The city is reducing the number of days it will offer at-home COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

For months, the city has allowed Chicagoans to sign up to get vaccinated at home any day of the week. But vaccinations have slowed in recent weeks as cases fell, so officials will now offer appointments four days per week.

Starting April 1, Chicagoans who want to get vaccinated at home will be able to make an appointment for 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday-Tuesday, health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during livestreams this week.

You can call 312-746-4835 or go online to make an appointment.

The vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone 5 and older can get the shots. More than 70 percent of Chicagoans are fully vaccinated.

Also starting April 1, only residents of select ZIP codes will be eligible to to get a $50 gift card for each dose of the vaccine they get through the program.

The ZIP codes:

60608

60612

60617

60619

60620

60621

60624

60628

60633

60636

60637

60644

60649

60651

60653

The city had previously offered the gift cards to all residents in a bid to boost vaccinations citywide. But officials are looking at how they can reduce costs, so they’ll only offer the $50-per-shot incentive in ZIP codes with lower vaccination rates, Arwady said.

Arwady encouraged anyone who wants the incentive to get vaccinated before the April 1 deadline.

The city is administering an average of 1,741 vaccine shots per day, according to health department data.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 8.1 million people — or 64.25 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 7,441 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 21,307,081 vaccine doses of the 25,741,345 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.8 million Chicagoans — or 70.1 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 77.2 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Wednesday, 15 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 33,293 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 4,278 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 1,723 cases since Wednesday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 3,059,915.

• Since Wednesday, 99,022 tests were reported statewide. In all, 56,801,086 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 1.3 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 1.3 percent Wednesday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 1.4 percent. It was at 1.4 percent Wednesday.

• As of Wednesday night, 69 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 28 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, no deaths were reported since Wednesday. There have been at least 7,324 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of less than one person dying per day, down 58 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 378 confirmed cases reported since Wednesday. It’s had a total of 564,191 confirmed cases. An average of 170 confirmed cases are being reported per day, up 24 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is down 3 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at .9 percent, up from .7 percent a week ago.

