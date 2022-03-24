Author Will Celebrate Launch Of Her 3rd Dual-Language Children’s Book Sunday In Pilsen

PILSEN — A Latina author will mark the release of her third children’s book in Pilsen this weekend with free activities for kids.

Author Evelyn Sánchez-Toledo will celebrate the launch of “The Adventures of Ana the Bee” — or “Las aventuras de Ana la abeja” in Spanish — 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Pilsen Arts & Community House, 1637 W. 18th St., with readings in English and Spanish. They will be crafts and goodie bags for kids.

Attendees can RSVP here. The event is free, but books can also be bought ahead of time for $15.

Sánchez-Toledo was Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Humboldt Park. Her third book came to her in a dream during the pandemic, around the time when cities across the world were reporting strange animals sightings due to people staying home.

“It was just inspired by getting back to nature,” she said.

In the book, Ana the bee travels around the world and visits flowers, which appear in alphabetical order in the Spanish version.

Sánchez-Toledo’s other books feature characters named after her grandkids: “Diego’s New America,” or “La nueva America de Diego,” and “Bruna Dancing Around the World,” or “Bruna bailando por el mundo.”

Sánchez-Toledo said she hopes to hold a similar book event in Humboldt Park soon.

“The Adventures of Ana the Bee” is available to buy through Sánchez-Toledo’s website or Amazon.

