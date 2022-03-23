Moderna To Ask Feds To OK COVID Vaccines For Young Kids

CHICAGO — Moderna plans to ask the federal government to OK its vaccine shots for kids younger than 6, as well as older children.

Clinical trials showed the shots led to an immune response in kids that was similar to that of young adults who got vaccinated, the company said, according to The New York Times. The company needs federal approval for kids to start getting the shots.

Moderna will also ask the federal government to approve its shots for kids 6 and older. Those age groups are already eligible for vaccines, but only with Pfizer’s shots.

Pfizer has also been working on shots for children 5 and younger.

Children 5 and younger are the only ones who have not been able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 8.1 million people — or 64.23 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 7,235 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 21,297,814 vaccine doses of the 25,725,345 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.8 million Chicagoans — or 70.1 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 77.2 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Tuesday, 18 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 33,278 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 4,276 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 1,114 cases since Tuesday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 3,058,192.

• Since Tuesday, 94,485 tests were reported statewide. In all, 56,702,064 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 1.3 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 1.2 percent Tuesday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 1.4 percent. It was at 1.3 percent Tuesday.

• As of Tuesday night, 65 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 28 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, three deaths were reported since Tuesday. There have been at least 7,324 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of less than one person dying per day, down 62 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 203 confirmed cases reported since Tuesday. It’s had a total of 563,813 confirmed cases. An average of 164 confirmed cases are being reported per day, up 19 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is down 4 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at .9 percent, up from .7 percent a week ago.

