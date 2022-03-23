Harold Washington Day Will Honor Chicago’s 1st Black Mayor April 18

CHICAGO — A group memorializing former Mayor Harold Washington is asking Chicagoans to honor the trailblazer come April 18.

The Mayor Harold Washington’s Legacy Committee will celebrate Harold Washington Day on April 18, according to a news release. The group is asking Chicagoans to wear Washington buttons and pins, put up Washington signs in their windows and affix his old bumpers stickers to their car for the occasion.

People can also order Washington T-shirts online or email doublej24@att.net to request a button.

Washington was Chicago’s first Black mayor. He was elected in 1983, enjoying high popularity among everyday people despite facing stiff and often racist opposition from aldermen who were part of the “Vrdolyak 29” in City Council. Washington died at his desk while working in ’87.

This year marks what would have been Washington’s 100th birthday.

