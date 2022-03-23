Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Harold Washington Day Will Honor Chicago’s 1st Black Mayor April 18

This year marks what would have been the trailblazing Washington's 100th birthday.

Kelly Bauer
1:43 PM CDT on Mar 23, 2022
Mayor Harold Washington.
Wikimedia Commons

CHICAGO — A group memorializing former Mayor Harold Washington is asking Chicagoans to honor the trailblazer come April 18.

The Mayor Harold Washington’s Legacy Committee will celebrate Harold Washington Day on April 18, according to a news release. The group is asking Chicagoans to wear Washington buttons and pins, put up Washington signs in their windows and affix his old bumpers stickers to their car for the occasion.

People can also order Washington T-shirts online or email doublej24@att.net to request a button.

Washington was Chicago’s first Black mayor. He was elected in 1983, enjoying high popularity among everyday people despite facing stiff and often racist opposition from aldermen who were part of the “Vrdolyak 29” in City Council. Washington died at his desk while working in ’87.

This year marks what would have been Washington’s 100th birthday.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Zoning Change For Black-Woman-Owned Dispensary In Wicker Park Approved By Council, But Still Has Hurdles To Clear

Though the zoning change was approved, the dispensary still has regulatory hurdles to clear, including a special use permit and the conclusion of a court case that has stalled the awarding of state licenses.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Justin Laurence
and
Quinn Myers
10 minutes ago

After Albany Park Father Goes Missing, Neighbors And Alderperson Launch Fundraiser To Help His Family

Hector Franco Tello, 53, was last seen March 9 leaving his home near Spaulding Avenue and Argyle Street. "We really have no idea where he could’ve went ...," his daughter said.

Albany Park
Alex V. Hernandez
1 hour ago

Moderna To Ask Feds To OK COVID Vaccines For Young Kids

Children 5 and younger are the only ones who have not been able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

Developers Who Demolish Homes Near The 606, Pilsen Will Be Hit With Fees Through 2024 After Program Extended

The surcharge pulled in $120,000 from eight total demolition permits over the past year, resulting in fewer demolitions, officials said. The program is an effort to slow gentrification in these areas.

Citywide
Quinn Myers
and
Justin Laurence
1 hour ago

See more stories