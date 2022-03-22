Treats De Cuisine Brings ‘Farm To Paw’ Dog And Cat Treats To Wicker Park Store

WICKER PARK — A pet food store offering natural treats for dogs and cats has opened in Wicker Park.

Treats de Cuisine, 1341 N. Damen Ave., sells single-ingredient, dehydrated treats made with meat from local farms.

Owner Kat Levitt started selling the treats last spring at the Wicker Park Farmers Market after working in restaurant marketing for years. Levitt began with just a few items, including her signature Pup Burgers and Turkey Tenders, but soon expanded to dozens of treats.

Levitt’s treats are often made from cuts of meat that would otherwise be thrown away, including beef trachea, lamb lung, chicken feet and cow ears. She calls the process “farm to paw.”

“The farms I work with distribute to high-end restaurants, grocery stores. … Something like the lung, they’re not going to sell that,” Levitt said.

Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago Lamb and beef trachea dog treats for sale at Treats de Cuisine, 1341 N. Damen Ave., in Wicker Park

All of Levitt’s treats are dehydrated, which she said is healthier for pets than other methods, like smoking.

“I know where it’s coming from. Nothing’s added to it. It’s made with love. And it’s good for the dogs,” she said.

Some customers were skeptical of Levitt’s products but were quickly won over after their pets took to them, Levitt said. That includes the hairy cow ears, which have become popular in the neighborhood, Levitt said.

“It’s like a natural dental floss for the dogs. … It has so many great benefits to a dog, but it was thrown away. No one uses it. So, win-win situation,” she said. “A lot of people were at first freaked out about it — and then once they started, they really like it.”

Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago A cow ear chew for sale at Treats de Cuisine, 1341 N. Damen Ave., in Wicker Park

Levitt moved into the store on Damen late last year and recently finished decorating after supply chain issues delayed several items.

The space was previously home to the Tamale Spaceship and is next door to houseware store Wilderhouse, which opened last year.

As Levitt’s settled into her permanent space in Wicker Park, she said it’s a priority of hers to find the right product for each pet. She lets dogs sample treats before their owners take anything home.

“I really want to make sure whoever buys a bag, the dog is drooling, tail wagging, happy. Because we all as dog owners or cat owners have gone home with treats, spent $15-$20 on a bag of treats, and the dog doesn’t like them,” she said.

Treats de Cuisine also offers vegan treats made from dehydrated beets, blueberries and other fruits and vegetables.

Levitt hopes to partner with local restaurants, breweries and other businesses to hold events on the patio next to the store this summer.

“People in the neighborhood are super excited,” Levitt said. “It’s like a candy store for dogs.”

Treats de Cuisine’s hours will be updated as the weather gets nicer. Check the store’s social media for the latest.

Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago Chicken feet for sale at Treats de Cuisine, 1341 N. Damen Ave., in Wicker Park

Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago Treats de Cuisine owner Kat Levitt with her dogs Stanley and Nella

