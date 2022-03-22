Chicago Group Advocating For Low-Income Parents Receives $2 Million Donation From MacKenzie Scott

CHICAGO — A local non-profit advocating for low-income parents has received a $2 million grant from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — the largest single donation the organization has received.

The funds will help Community Organizing and Family Issues create “long-term sustainability” and advance its mission of empowering low-income and working parents and families as they try to uplift their communities, according to a news release. The group is headquartered in the South Loop.

Community Organizing and Family Issues “elevates the voices” of such parents by training them in organizing and pushing for policy changes that benefit the lives of their children, according to the group.

The 26-year-old organization will hold a Moms on a Mission Day of Action on March 30 in support of legislation that would increase funding for early childhood services, children’s saving accounts and school mental services, among other policy changes, according to the news release.

Scott has donated millions to organizations across the country, including $5 million to the Black Ensemble Theater in Uptown and donations to City Colleges of Chicago, the University of Illinois at Chicago and the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen.

