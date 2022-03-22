Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
South Loop

Chicago Group Advocating For Low-Income Parents Receives $2 Million Donation From MacKenzie Scott

The philanthropist, who has supported Chicago non-profits, is giving $2 million to Community Organizing and Family Issues.

Mack Liederman
8:48 AM CDT on Mar 22, 2022
Members of Power-PAC Illinois, the organizing arm of Community Organizing and Family Issues, speak with Congresswoman Robin Kelly at a rally in November.
Provided
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — A local non-profit advocating for low-income parents has received a $2 million grant from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — the largest single donation the organization has received.

The funds will help Community Organizing and Family Issues create “long-term sustainability” and advance its mission of empowering low-income and working parents and families as they try to uplift their communities, according to a news release. The group is headquartered in the South Loop.

Community Organizing and Family Issues “elevates the voices” of such parents by training them in organizing and pushing for policy changes that benefit the lives of their children, according to the group.

The 26-year-old organization will hold a Moms on a Mission Day of Action on March 30 in support of legislation that would increase funding for early childhood services, children’s saving accounts and school mental services, among other policy changes, according to the news release.

Scott has donated millions to organizations across the country, including $5 million to the Black Ensemble Theater in Uptown and donations to City Colleges of Chicago, the University of Illinois at Chicago and the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mack Liederman

Read More:

The Latest

Fire In Uptown Tent City Displaces 6 People: ‘I Lost Everything’

Multiple tents caught fire in the Lawrence Avenue viaduct under DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Tuesday, causing propane tanks to explode.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
1 hour ago

Chicago’s Travel Advisory Will Now Let People Track COVID Risk By County, Not Just State

The advisory is being updated to align with risk analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows officials to pinpoint counties where COVID-19 is less under control rather than whole states.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

COVID Cases Tick Up As Omicron BA.2 Spreads In City, But No Need For ‘Alarm,’ Top Doc Says

BA.2 is seeing cases double every seven days in Chicago, and it's expected to make up the bulk of the city's COVID-19 cases by the end of March.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Chicago Casino Finalists Include Rivers At South Loop’s 78, Hard Rock Near Soldier Field And Bally’s In River West

City officials said Tuesday there will be three community meetings held for residents to discuss each of the proposals April 5-7, from 6-8 p.m.

South Loop
Madison Savedra
and
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
3 hours ago

See more stories